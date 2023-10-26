Magazine: F1 United States GP analysis and BTCC season review
Alain Prost (in 1993), Michael Schumacher (2001), Lewis Hamilton (2016), Sebastian Vettel (2018), and now Max Verstappen. Red Bull’s current star underlined his status as one of the Formula 1 greats at Austin last weekend by joining the short list of drivers to score his 50th world championship grand prix victory, and his achievement is hailed on the cover of the latest edition of Autosport magazine, out today (26 October).
Many of Verstappen’s recent successes have not exactly pushed the Dutchman to dig deep, such has been the advantage of the RB19, but the United States Grand Prix was different. As Alex Kalinauckas explains, a combination of a track limits penalty, Red Bull brake problems, improved performance from McLaren and Mercedes, and an inspired Hamilton made Verstappen’s job more challenging than anyone expected on Sunday.
In the end, Hamilton’s disqualification (and also that of Charles Leclerc, both explained in the news pages) made the battle academic, but it was good while it lasted before F1 heads to Mexico – where the Red Bulls are likely to disappear down the road at a rate of knots. Verstappen has won four of the past five GPs there…
The British Touring Car Championship and its support package provided plenty of action in 2023. Marcus Simmons and Stephen Lickorish take a look at how the titles were won in our reviews, as well as picking out the top performers.
We may be heading into late October but there was something on offer for motorsport followers of all persuasions on the UK national scene last weekend. Donington Park played host to an epic British GT Championship decider, as well as a tense final round of the GB3 series. At Brands Hatch, numbers were down in the Formula Ford Festival – something we assess – but the epic final of the classic event was one of the best in memory. And at Silverstone the Motor Racing Legends event presented some fine historic action.
