Magazine: F1 Singapore GP review, AMABA finalists revealed

Many have suggested that, without Red Bull, we’d have a tight and exciting battle at the front in Formula 1 this year. And last weekend proved it. Just 1.3 seconds covered the top three teams and the result was still in doubt on the final lap.

Ferrari and, in particular, Sainz put in a beautifully managed race. As Jake Boxall-Legge explains in our in-depth report, Sainz’s tactic to keep Lando Norris in DRS range so that the McLaren acted as a buffer to the charging Mercedes was crucial – and smart in a way reminiscent of Jackie Stewart or Alain Prost.

There were some murmurings that the recent technical directives have hurt Red Bull but, as covered in our lead Pit + Paddock story, that seems rather unlikely. Singapore has often thrown up odd problems for otherwise dominant teams (remember 2015?), and Max Verstappen’s pace in the closing stages on Sunday suggests there’s not a lot wrong with the RB19. Expect normal service to resume at Suzuka this weekend…

Norris and George Russell were two of the stars in Singapore, despite the Mercedes driver’s late error, and this week we reveal the four young British drivers who will try to follow in their footsteps by winning the 2023 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award.

We hear from the chosen four, who will be put through fitness, simulator and driving tests before the winner is revealed at the Autosport Awards on 3 December. At stake is an F1 test drive, £200,000 and the chance to join a list of winners that also includes Jenson Button, David Coulthard and Anthony Davidson.

Toyota’s alternative paths for the future of motorsport and our 17-page National section covering UK motorsport news and events also feature in this week’s issue.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport.