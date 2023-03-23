Magazine: F1 Saudi Arabian GP review, MotoGP season preview

Given Max Verstappen’s speed throughout the Jeddah weekend, many still expected him to be a threat for victory despite starting 15th. But, while the reigning champion easily made his way into second, team-mate Perez managed to stay out of reach to record his fifth F1 win.

Autosport’s new F1 writer Jake Boxall-Legge explains how Verstappen sliced through the pack and Perez held firm in our in-depth report, while Alex Kalinauckas takes a look at Perez’s title-challenging credentials now that it appears the Red Bull RB19 is in a league of its own.

Elsewhere, Ferrari shocked the World Endurance Championship establishment by taking pole on the 499P’s debut at Sebring. Gary Watkins was there to witness Ferrari’s return to the top flight of sportscar racing and the team’s lead car take third behind the experienced, pacesetting Toyota squad.

Charles Bradley reports on a hard-fought IMSA SportsCar Sebring 12 Hours, which was decided by a multi-car shunt that allowed the Cadillac of Britons Jack Aitken and Alexander Sims, along with Pipo Derani, to take victory.

Experience told in the World Rally Championship as ‘part-timer’ Sebastien Ogier beat all the regulars on Rally Mexico. Tom Howard outlines the drama that led to the legendary Frenchman take the lead in a points race Ogier doesn’t intend to be in…

The MotoGP seasons kicks off this weekend and Lewis Duncan outlines who looks hot and who’s not in our preview, following Ducati’s domination of testing.

We also explain the confusion over Fernando Alonso’s ‘non-penalty’ in Saudi Arabia, pick out the five venues we’d like to see on the WEC schedule, and hear some of the Duke of Richmond’s Goodwood highlights as the popular circuit prepares to celebrate several anniversaries in 2023.

Finally, former IndyCar star Dario Franchitti selects his favourite racing car – and his choice may come as a surprise.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport.