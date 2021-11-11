Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Motorsport is very bankable, says Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen Next / How to follow the third round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games, kicking off this weekend on November 13
General News

Magazine: F1 Mexican GP analysis, BTCC season review

By:

Was Max Verstappen’s Mexican Grand Prix victory a knockout blow in his battle for the 2021 Formula 1 world championship with Lewis Hamilton?

Magazine: F1 Mexican GP analysis, BTCC season review

In this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (11 November), Alex Kalinauckas looks at the factors that led to Verstappen’s superb Turn 1 move for the lead and assesses how the Dutchman’s driving under pressure has improved since the start of the campaign.

There’s also our traditional driver ratings, technical review and extensive results, including the impressive top speeds achieved down Mexico City’s long main straight.

Several world titles were decided in Bahrain’s World Endurance Championship finale and there was plenty of controversy. Gary Watkins was there to see the incredible on and off-track GT battle between Porsche and Ferrari, Anthony Davidson making an “old man’s mistake” in his last outing as a professional driver, and Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi retain their crown in the top class.

We look both forward and back in our Insight section. Tom Howard got to spend time with the Hyundai World Rally Championship squad recently during a remarkable test as it prepares for the hybrid era in 2022. It was revealing about both the challenges of the new regulations and the lengths that some factory teams will go to.

Ash Sutton took a third British Touring Car title in five years this season. Marcus Simmons explains how the Infiniti driver did it and picks out the top 10 drivers of the year in our season review.

The BTCC’s support categories were no less entertaining – and some of the championship fights were even closer! Stephen Lickorish talks to some of the key players from the Porsche Carrera Cup, Ginetta GT Supercup, Ginetta Junior, British F4 and Mini Challenge in his TOCA review.

Lickorish was also at Silverstone for the Walter Hayes Trophy Formula Ford 1600 extravaganza. We have a four-page report on an event that culminated in the top six cars being covered by just over a second in the finale.

Voting for the 2021 Autosport Awards also opens this week. We reveal all the nominees and show how you can have your say about the best performers in motorsport this year. You can also visit: awardsvoting.autosport.com

Want Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

shares
comments

Related video

Motorsport is very bankable, says Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen
Previous article

Motorsport is very bankable, says Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen
Next article

How to follow the third round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games, kicking off this weekend on November 13

How to follow the third round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games, kicking off this weekend on November 13
Load comments
More
Kevin Turner
Voting opens for 2021 Autosport Awards
Autosport Awards

Voting opens for 2021 Autosport Awards

Top 10 F1 rivalries ranked: Senna, Schumacher, Hamilton and more
Formula 1

Top 10 F1 rivalries ranked: Senna, Schumacher, Hamilton and more

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Plus
Formula 1

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

Latest news

How to follow the third round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games, kicking off this weekend on November 13
General General

How to follow the third round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games, kicking off this weekend on November 13

Magazine: F1 Mexican GP analysis, BTCC season review
General General

Magazine: F1 Mexican GP analysis, BTCC season review

Motorsport is very bankable, says Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen
Video Inside
General General

Motorsport is very bankable, says Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen

Photo concern prompts FIA presidential election warning
General General

Photo concern prompts FIA presidential election warning

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going Plus

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

OPINION: The 67th edition of the Macau Grand Prix might have been a largely muted affair to the outside world without its international influx and star line-ups, another victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organisers deserve huge credit for keeping the party going

General
Nov 24, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.