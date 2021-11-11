Magazine: F1 Mexican GP analysis, BTCC season review

In this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (11 November), Alex Kalinauckas looks at the factors that led to Verstappen’s superb Turn 1 move for the lead and assesses how the Dutchman’s driving under pressure has improved since the start of the campaign.

There’s also our traditional driver ratings, technical review and extensive results, including the impressive top speeds achieved down Mexico City’s long main straight.

Several world titles were decided in Bahrain’s World Endurance Championship finale and there was plenty of controversy. Gary Watkins was there to see the incredible on and off-track GT battle between Porsche and Ferrari, Anthony Davidson making an “old man’s mistake” in his last outing as a professional driver, and Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi retain their crown in the top class.

We look both forward and back in our Insight section. Tom Howard got to spend time with the Hyundai World Rally Championship squad recently during a remarkable test as it prepares for the hybrid era in 2022. It was revealing about both the challenges of the new regulations and the lengths that some factory teams will go to.

Ash Sutton took a third British Touring Car title in five years this season. Marcus Simmons explains how the Infiniti driver did it and picks out the top 10 drivers of the year in our season review.

The BTCC’s support categories were no less entertaining – and some of the championship fights were even closer! Stephen Lickorish talks to some of the key players from the Porsche Carrera Cup, Ginetta GT Supercup, Ginetta Junior, British F4 and Mini Challenge in his TOCA review.

Lickorish was also at Silverstone for the Walter Hayes Trophy Formula Ford 1600 extravaganza. We have a four-page report on an event that culminated in the top six cars being covered by just over a second in the finale.

Voting for the 2021 Autosport Awards also opens this week. We reveal all the nominees and show how you can have your say about the best performers in motorsport this year. You can also visit: awardsvoting.autosport.com

Want Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article