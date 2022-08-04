Magazine: F1 Hungarian GP review, FE London and BTCC Knockhill

The Prancing Horse was nailed on to win last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix and allow Charles Leclerc to erode the points margin to Verstappen. But it spectacularly dropped the ball on strategy, giving the Dutchman the chance to grab victory in a Red Bull that wasn’t the quickest car, and despite spinning on his rise from 10th on the grid.

Matt Kew was on hand in Hungary to deliver his excellent report into how events arose as they did – from George Russell’s brilliant performance to take his maiden F1 pole in a Mercedes that shouldn’t have done that, to Verstappen’s and Red Bull’s masterclass in turning a potential disaster into yet another win.

There was a host of other racing on too. First, there was a stunning English triumph in London – no, we’re talking about women’s football, but lanky Warwickshire bloke Jake Dennis, whose exploits in the East End of London are recounted by Jake Boxall-Legge. Up in Scotland, Jake Hill took a massive BTCC points score away from Knockhill, as detailed by someone who isn’t called Jake: Marcus Simmons. And our sportscar doyen Gary Watkins was on hand for a Mercedes success in the Spa 24 Hours.

There’s plenty of news to get our teeth into, with the F1 driver market silly season exploding into action on Monday when Fernando Alonso was announced as the replacement for the retiring Sebastian Vettel. We bring you that story, plus many others, while Luke Smith pays tribute to what is an ever-growing legacy from Vettel.

We also highlight the 10 most promising young British single-seater talents picked for the latest instalment of the prestigious Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award. They’ll be whittled down to four in pursuit of the big prize.

On the national scene, the TOCA support brigade broke their summer hibernation at Knockhill, while the GB3 boys were in action again at Silverstone and some fabulous historic racing echoed around the leafy Cheshire venue of Oulton Park.

