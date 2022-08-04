Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / MotorsportDays LIVE reveals date of 2022 show at Silverstone
General News

Magazine: F1 Hungarian GP review, FE London and BTCC Knockhill

Last weekend's Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, featuring another Ferrari clanger and Max Verstappen victory, is our focus on the cover of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (4 August).

Marcus Simmons
By:
Magazine: F1 Hungarian GP review, FE London and BTCC Knockhill

The Prancing Horse was nailed on to win last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix and allow Charles Leclerc to erode the points margin to Verstappen. But it spectacularly dropped the ball on strategy, giving the Dutchman the chance to grab victory in a Red Bull that wasn’t the quickest car, and despite spinning on his rise from 10th on the grid.

Matt Kew was on hand in Hungary to deliver his excellent report into how events arose as they did – from George Russell’s brilliant performance to take his maiden F1 pole in a Mercedes that shouldn’t have done that, to Verstappen’s and Red Bull’s masterclass in turning a potential disaster into yet another win.

There was a host of other racing on too. First, there was a stunning English triumph in London – no, we’re talking about women’s football, but lanky Warwickshire bloke Jake Dennis, whose exploits in the East End of London are recounted by Jake Boxall-Legge. Up in Scotland, Jake Hill took a massive BTCC points score away from Knockhill, as detailed by someone who isn’t called Jake: Marcus Simmons. And our sportscar doyen Gary Watkins was on hand for a Mercedes success in the Spa 24 Hours.

There’s plenty of news to get our teeth into, with the F1 driver market silly season exploding into action on Monday when Fernando Alonso was announced as the replacement for the retiring Sebastian Vettel. We bring you that story, plus many others, while Luke Smith pays tribute to what is an ever-growing legacy from Vettel.

We also highlight the 10 most promising young British single-seater talents picked for the latest instalment of the prestigious Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award. They’ll be whittled down to four in pursuit of the big prize.

On the national scene, the TOCA support brigade broke their summer hibernation at Knockhill, while the GB3 boys were in action again at Silverstone and some fabulous historic racing echoed around the leafy Cheshire venue of Oulton Park.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

shares
comments
MotorsportDays LIVE reveals date of 2022 show at Silverstone
Previous article

MotorsportDays LIVE reveals date of 2022 show at Silverstone
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
Kirkistown stars storm up Autosport National Driver Rankings
National

Kirkistown stars storm up Autosport National Driver Rankings

BTCC Knockhill: Gamble claims maiden BTCC win in finale Knockhill
BTCC

BTCC Knockhill: Gamble claims maiden BTCC win in finale

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus
Le Mans

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Latest news

Magazine: F1 Hungarian GP review, FE London and BTCC Knockhill
General General

Magazine: F1 Hungarian GP review, FE London and BTCC Knockhill

Last weekend's Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, featuring another Ferrari clanger and Max Verstappen victory, is our focus on the cover of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (4 August).

MotorsportDays LIVE reveals date of 2022 show at Silverstone
General General

MotorsportDays LIVE reveals date of 2022 show at Silverstone

Motorsport Network is excited to announce that MotorsportDays LIVE will be held at Silverstone on 4-5 November 2022.

Red Bull F1 driver Perez to enter team in Agag's E1 powerboat series
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull F1 driver Perez to enter team in Agag's E1 powerboat series

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez is to enter a squad in the electric powerboat series being established by Formula E co-founder Alejandro Agag.

McLaughlin laments "inevitable" demise of Pukekohe Supercars track
Supercars Supercars

McLaughlin laments "inevitable" demise of Pukekohe Supercars track

Three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin says the impending closure of the famous Pukekohe Park circuit in his native New Zealand is sad but inevitable.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Plus

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.