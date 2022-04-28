Tickets Subscribe
General News

Magazine: F1 Emilia Romagna GP review as Verstappen strikes back

Max Verstappen’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix victory and Formula 1 title rival Charles Leclerc’s crucial error make the cover of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (28 April).

Kevin Turner
By:
Magazine: F1 Emilia Romagna GP review as Verstappen strikes back

Red Bull’s F1 fightback was always likely to come sooner rather than later, but it was unfortunate for Ferrari and its fans that the blue team’s first 1-2 for six years should arrive on Italian soil last weekend.

As Matt Kew shows in our GP analysis, Red Bull had a small but significant edge at Imola, and a few Ferrari slips – most notably Leclerc’s first big mistake of the year – made it an emphatic success.

We also delve into what the race says about Leclerc’s strengths and weaknesses, while Alex Kalinauckas focuses on Mercedes – and how George Russell so impressively got the upper hand over his seven-time world champion team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Jake Boxall-Legge explains the tweaks that both Red Bull and Mercedes took to Italy, though it is Ferrari that will now need to come up with upgrades as F1 prepares for the new Miami GP next month.

It was a busy weekend on the international stage, with FIA Formula 2, F3, Porsche Supercup and MotoGP all included in our World of Sport section.

The World Rally Championship has already thrown up some epic contests this season and Rally Croatia was no exception. Tom Howard shows how Kalle Rovanpera shocked even his own Toyota team to defeat a late charge from Hyundai’s Ott Tanak.

An equally exciting (possibly!) hybrid-powered championship contest kicked off at Donington Park last weekend. The new British Touring Car era got going with some close racing, intra-team fighting and three different winners. Marcus Simmons was there to bring all the insights and arguments from the paddock.

The BTCC support categories also provided some great action and Stephen Lickorish’s reports are part of another bumper 18-page National section, which also covers the British Rally Championship opener and first round of the British Hillclimb Championship.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

comments

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
