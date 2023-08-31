Magazine: F1 Dutch GP review

Subscribe
Formula 1 2023 has returned after its summer break and all the drama from the Dutch Grand Prix is covered in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (31 August).

Wet weather often throws up dramatic or unusual races and the Zandvoort contest provided plenty of action. But, as we’ve come to expect recently, the dominant combination was still Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

Jake Boxall-Legge explains how Verstappen overcame the conditions and a less-than-perfect strategy to take his ninth consecutive world championship victory in our in-depth report. That tally matches the record held by Red Bull’s first star, Sebastian Vettel, in 2013 and Ferrari legend Alberto Ascari across 1952-53 (if we exclude the anomalous, points-counting Indianapolis 500).

Verstappen is also climbing up the list of wet-weather F1 winners. His third home success was his seventh rain-affected victory, putting him on a par with Jenson Button in fourth on the all-time table. Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton and Ayrton Senna are all some way ahead but, such is the 25-year-old’s current level, it seems many records could be at risk before someone turns the tables on Red Bull in F1.

Elsewhere, Ash Sutton continued his march to the British Touring Car Championship crown, despite the pace of Tom Ingram at Donington Park, as Marcus Simmons explains, while Stephen Lickorish covers the title fights in the eclectic support categories.

Scott Dixon once again performed an IndyCar miracle to win from 16th on the grid at St Louis. Charles Bradley’s report leads our World of Sport round-up, which also includes F2, TCR World Tour, NASCAR Cup and much more.

For those who like their nostalgia – and F1 races fought out between Williams, Tyrrell, Lotus and McLaren – the Silverstone Festival celebrated the circuit’s 75th birthday in style last weekend. Damien Smith picks out the highlights in our eight-page special report.

The sad news of Roger Twelvetrees’ death in the Vintage Sports-Car Club event at Mallory Park is a sombre start to our 16-page National section.

Next week, as well as covering all the events in the Italian GP, we will celebrate 75 years of Goodwood in a free supplement, which will also preview this year’s Revival extravaganza.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport.

