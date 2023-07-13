Magazine: F1 British GP, WEC Monza review

Aston Martin (five times), Mercedes (twice), Ferrari (twice) and now McLaren. If you remove the incredible Red Bull RB19 from the 10 Formula 1 races held so far in 2023, there would be quite a few different winners and a fascinating title contest. And Norris would now be a grand prix victor after an impressive drive in front of his home fans at Silverstone.

As Alex Kalinauckas shows in our in-depth report, the British GP was arguably the best race of the season so far, helped by the unexpected turn of speed from McLaren and its latest updates, which Jake Boxall-Legge explains on our Tech page. But Verstappen and Red Bull remain firmly out front, with the team set to break McLaren’s record of 11 consecutive victories if it can continue its momentum at the Hungaroring later this month.

The 24-race F1 calendar for 2024 and Daniel Ricciardo’s immediate replacement of Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri lead our news section, while Andrew van Leeuwen argues that the successes of Shane van Gisbergen in NASCAR and Scott McLaughlin in IndyCar should change how the motorsport world perceives Australian Supercars.

Having had its dominance ended at Le Mans last month (with a little help from Balance of Performance), Toyota reasserted itself over Ferrari at Monza last weekend. Gary Watkins and James Newbold report from the latest World Endurance Championship round, which included a world title being clinched in July.

Watkins also talks to the key people at Alpine as the French firm prepares to return to the top rung of the sportscar racing ladder, while we also preview this weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The recent Super Touring Power event at Brands Hatch captured the imaginations of fans and drivers alike, so news of its return in 2024 will be widely welcomed. That leads our 16-page National section, which includes reports from Cadwell Park, Thruxton, Donington Park, Brands Hatch, Mondello Park and Knockhill.

