Magazine: F1 Abu Dhabi GP analysis, BTCC season review

As well as the wins and points records, Verstappen pushed the laps-led mark through the 1000 barrier in a single season for the first time. As Alex Kalinauckas shows in this issue, what’s interesting is that the Dutchman does care about such things – and it even impacted Red Bull’s strategy in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

As well as all our usual F1 coverage, including driver ratings and tech focus, we also cover the F2, Australian Supercars and MotoGP title deciders in our World of Sport section.

There was an unusual level of domination in the British Touring Car Championship in 2023 as Ash Sutton scored 12 wins on his way to a fourth title, driving the revamped Motorbase/Alliance Ford Focus. Marcus Simmons talks to the key players about how they did it and what comes next in a special eight-page feature.

It’s the Autosport Awards this weekend and, before the various winners are crowned, we look at the in-depth process that decides who will win an F1 test and £200,000 in the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award – and hear from this term’s four finalists.

Luke Browning was the 2022 winner and he got his Aston Martin F1 test prize recently. Megan White was at Silverstone to see what he made of his first taste of the pinnacle of the sport and hear how impressed the team was with the Macau GP dominator.

The big event in the UK last week was the gruelling Roger Albert Clark Rally. Paul Lawrence reports on how a Ford Escort stalwart came out on top despite the presence of stars such as Oliver Solberg and Kris Meeke.

Autosport also has a go at grassroots competition, with Stefan Mackley taking on the challenge of Motorsport UK’s StreetCar initiative, plus there’s all the usual latest news in our National section.

