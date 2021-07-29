Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14
General News

Magazine: Celebrating 60 years of the Jaguar E-Type

By:

The legendary Jaguar E-type is celebrated in a special issue of Autosport magazine, out today (29 July).

Magazine: Celebrating 60 years of the Jaguar E-Type

The famous sportscar is 60 years old in 2021 and we decided to mark the occasion with a track test and a look back at the highs and lows of the E-type in motorsport.

Thanks to historic ace and Jaguar expert Gary Pearson, Autosport’s resident racer Ben Anderson got to try two special E-types at Brands Hatch, one with period racing history and another, faster Semi-Lightweight version with 380bhp that kept him on his toes.

We also look at the E-type’s competition history, from a victorious debut to being overwhelmed by the fierce Ferrari-Cobra GT battle of the mid-1960s. Pearson explains how the E-type has been improved in historic racing and is now capable of taking on machines that left it behind in period.

There have been some remarkable one-off racing E-types too, particularly in the UK, and Paul Lawrence recalls the stories and recent restorations of two of the best-known projects.

Pearson and many other Jaguar aces will be at Silverstone this weekend for the 60th anniversary race at the Classic. Marcus Pye’s selection of the other likely event highlights is part of the 19-page National section, which also includes reports from another dramatic British GT encounter at Spa, Oulton Park, Snetterton, Cadwell Park, Kirkistown and Prescott.

The big UK event last weekend was Formula E’s London return. Brits Jake Dennis and Alex Lynn took the victories, but the key talking point was the tactic used by Audi that almost brought Lucas di Grassi an unlikely success on Sunday. Matt Kew was there and reports on why the bold strategy failed – and why the idea was legal.

Johnathan Hoggard has had a challenging time since winning the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award in 2019, but he tells us why things are looking up in his guest column, as he gears up for the next FIA Formula 3 round in Hungary.

Want Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

shares
comments

Related video

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

Previous article

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

1 d
2
Formula 1

Why Bottas is not given enough credit for his Mercedes F1 job

2 h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’

21 h
4
MotoGP

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

20 h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungarian GP practice checks

39 min
Latest news
Magazine: Celebrating 60 years of the Jaguar E-Type
MISC

Magazine: Celebrating 60 years of the Jaguar E-Type

15m
Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14
MISC

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

Jul 25, 2021
Susie Wolff: "One Wolff in Formula 1 is enough!"
Video Inside
MISC

Susie Wolff: "One Wolff in Formula 1 is enough!"

Jul 22, 2021
Magazine: F1 British GP review, Verstappen-Hamilton crash fallout
MISC

Magazine: F1 British GP review, Verstappen-Hamilton crash fallout

Jul 22, 2021
Presenter Will Buxton joins Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
MISC

Presenter Will Buxton joins Motorsport.tv

Jul 21, 2021
Latest videos
How to Stay Out of Crashes 04:17
General
Jul 22, 2021

How to Stay Out of Crashes

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 1 01:03:30
General
Jul 21, 2021

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 1

Live - Goodwood FoS 2021: Saturday 09:00:00
General
Jul 9, 2021

Live - Goodwood FoS 2021: Saturday

Live - Goodwood FoS 2021: Friday 09:00:00
General
Jul 9, 2021

Live - Goodwood FoS 2021: Friday

Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv 01:07
General
May 27, 2021

Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv

More
Kevin Turner
Magazine: F1 British GP review, Verstappen-Hamilton crash fallout
General

Magazine: F1 British GP review, Verstappen-Hamilton crash fallout

Magazine: F1 British GP preview, Goodwood and NY E-Prix reviews
General

Magazine: F1 British GP preview, Goodwood and NY E-Prix reviews

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Plus
Formula 1

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great

Trending Today

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

Why Bottas is not given enough credit for his Mercedes F1 job
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Bottas is not given enough credit for his Mercedes F1 job

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungarian GP practice checks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungarian GP practice checks

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

McLaren backs decision to delay pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren backs decision to delay pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP

Schumacher’s openness ‘helpful to everyone’, says Haas F1 chief engineer
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher’s openness ‘helpful to everyone’, says Haas F1 chief engineer

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going Plus

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

OPINION: The 67th edition of the Macau Grand Prix might have been a largely muted affair to the outside world without its international influx and star line-ups, another victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organisers deserve huge credit for keeping the party going

General
Nov 24, 2020

Latest news

Magazine: Celebrating 60 years of the Jaguar E-Type
General General

Magazine: Celebrating 60 years of the Jaguar E-Type

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14
General General

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

Susie Wolff: "One Wolff in Formula 1 is enough!"
Video Inside
General General

Susie Wolff: "One Wolff in Formula 1 is enough!"

Magazine: F1 British GP review, Verstappen-Hamilton crash fallout
General General

Magazine: F1 British GP review, Verstappen-Hamilton crash fallout

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.