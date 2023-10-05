Magazine: Aston Martin returns to Le Mans

It’s not every week that Autosport staffers find themselves (metaphorically!) ripping up magazine pages and starting again on a Monday press day. But the confirmation of Aston Martin’s return to the top class of endurance racing and (let’s be honest, pretty cool) images of the Valkyrie LMH were too good to miss.

This week we bring you news of the exciting project and a reminder of Aston Martin’s rich endurance-racing history.

Everyone seems to be getting in on the act, including Lamborghini, which does not have such a big motorsport heritage. As Gary Watkins explains in this issue, it’s been a long road to Le Mans for the Italian marque but there’s no reason to think it can’t take on Ferrari, Porsche, Aston Martin et al in the burgeoning Hypercar class.

Aston Martin’s Formula 1 team did a lot to spark interest in the early part of the season, particularly thanks to the podium-finishing performances of the evergreen Fernando Alonso. But the pace of the AMR23 has fallen away in recent races, so Alex Kalinauckas takes a look at what’s going on in our F1 article.

Marcus Simmons also brings you the lowdown on British Touring Cars’ unsung star, Bobby Thompson, while Tom Howard reports on Ott Tanak’s Rally Chile success – and the news that he’s leaving M-Sport to join Hyundai for 2024.

It was a bumper week for UK racing news, which fills much of our 17-page National section. Porsche announcing its Junior scholars, Tom Ingram’s British GT debut and a star-studded R.A.C. Rally entry are just some of the headline stories, while we also hear from some of the interesting characters who take on the Bonneville Salt Flats in a special feature.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport.

It has come to our attention that some of our magazine readers did not receive their free Engineering supplement last week. These will be sent out over the next few days. If you don’t receive it and think you should have, please email autosport@autosport.com. We apologise for the error.