Magazine: Alonso's quest for a third F1 title

Alonso’s tricky start to the 2021 campaign with Alpine has raised some question marks but, as the Spaniard tells Alex Kalinauckas in our cover interview, it’s far too early to know where Alonso really stands. Even drivers that have just changed teams have found it hard to adapt and Alonso has had two years out of F1.

As Alonso points out, it seems only fair and sensible to give him more time. It’s quite possible that Alpine’s progress and the state of F1 following the rule changes for 2022 will have a bigger impact on how realistic his aim is.

Benetton’s 2001 season did not, on the face of it, suggest great things ahead, but the team rose to become a championship winner – with Alonso – in the following four years. James Newbold talks to some of the key figures to find out how they turned things around.

Romain Grosjean is another driver chasing success in a different arena in 2021 and he nearly took his first single-seater win for a decade in last weekend’s Indianapolis Grand Prix. But the polesitter was beaten by Rinus VeeKay and David Malsher-Lopez explains how the Dutchman scored his first IndyCar victory.

Charles Bradley spoke to Grosjean before the event to see how he is taking to life Stateside, while Kevin Turner outlines why he thinks it’s time for F1’s point for fastest lap to go.

GT3 is one of motorsport’s most successful categories, with huge manufacturer involvement and championships all around the globe. Gary Watkins looks back at its 15-year history to see what has made it such a success – and flags a potential danger for the future.

Britain’s top GT3 runners will be getting their seasons under way at Brands Hatch this weekend and we preview the British GT Championship, as well as picking out the likely frontrunners in the sister BRDC British F3 field.

