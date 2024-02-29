All Series
General

Magazine: F1 2024 season preview special

It’s time for one of Autosport’s biggest issues of the year, with our 100-page special guide to the 2024 Formula 1 season, out today (29 February).

Kevin Turner
Kevin Turner
WEB 29th feb

The new F1 campaign is upon us, with all the usual questions and excitement that come at the start of a fresh competition. The big one is, of course, can anyone challenge Red Bull and Max Verstappen? But there are many others that we attempt to answer in this week’s F1 2024 season preview special.

As Alex Kalinauckas points out in our analysis of last week’s Bahrain pre-season test, Red Bull’s radical racer looks ominously impressive, but the pace and consistency of Ferrari has given some hope that things won’t be quite so one-sided in 2024.

As well as all the key data from testing, we investigate the tech battlegrounds in the third year of this ground-effect era, and look at the challenges facing Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris. We also have our traditional team-by-team guide, complete with stats on all the squads and drivers, as well as essential calendar info.

The increasingly competitive World Endurance Championship also kicks off this weekend, in Qatar. Gary Watkins brings you the latest from the Prologue test, speaks to the key players about the chances of toppling Toyota, and runs through the Hypercar manufacturers. James Newbold is your guide to the new LMGT3 class and all the main contenders.

Our National section provides the latest news from the burgeoning British GT grid, charts the rise of MotorSport Vision’s special UK events, and pays tribute to teenaged racer Joel Pearson, who lost his courageous battle with cancer last week.

Next week, we’ll bring you in-depth reports from both the Bahrain Grand Prix and the Qatar WEC opener, so look out for our 7 March issue, which will also include our MotoGP and IndyCar season previews.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene via the Le Mans 24 Hours, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport.

