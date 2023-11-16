Magazine: 1993 special and Engineering supplement

While many look ahead to this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, we thought we’d take advantage of a relative lull in motorsport to turn the spotlight on the peak of ‘gizmos’ in F1.

The cars of the 1993 season bristled with innovative technology and this week’s special covers some of the main stories. Williams, Alain Prost and Damon Hill led the way with the FW15C, McLaren and Ayrton Senna provided the main opposition with a car better than many remember, Benetton showed hints of its latent potential with Michael Schumacher and Ferrari… well, Ferrari struggled so much that it made changes that eventually led to one of the most dominant periods in the championship’s history.

As well as hearing from some of the key F1 players, we also cover the other main motorsport tales of the time, including Nigel Mansell’s Indycar invasion, the birth of a new golden period in GT racing, the rise of British Touring Cars and the burgeoning World Rally Championship, where Colin McRae started to make his presence felt.

We haven’t forgotten about the two big events coming up. Matt Kew takes a look at whether the Las Vegas GP can really live up to all the hype, while Jamie Klein finds out why so many single-seater and GT stars are heading to the Macau GP.

There’s plenty of National news at this time of year, led this week by the announcement of the winner of the prestigious Porsche GB Junior shootout. Stefan Mackley also explains how the highly competitive GT3 and GT4 championships were won in British GT and picks out the top five drivers in each class.

It’s also time for our latest Engineering special. IMSA champion Alexander Sims tries an all-electric tin-top, we look at the 2026 F1 engine regulations, and a Lotus racer breaks cover after more than 50 years in the latest edition of our free supplement.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport.