Livestreaming this weekend: Prototype, GT4 and GT Winter Series from Estoril
Gedlich Racing's Winter Series kicks off the 2024 season: watch a total of eight Prototype, GT4 and GT Winter Series races from Estoril on livestream
The 2024 season of the Winter Series organised by Gedlich Racing kicks off this weekend (13-14 January) at the former Formula 1 circuit in Estoril. Four different championships will be held this year (GT Winter Series, GT4 Winter Series, Prototype Winter Series and Formula Winter Series). The calendar includes six weekends between January and March at racetracks in Spain and Portugal.
The Prototype, GT4 and GT Winter Series will kick off this weekend in Estoril. A total of eight races are on the programme, all of which can be watched in the free livestream.
Winter Series from Estoril: Livestream on Saturday
Winter Series from Estoril: Livestream on Sunday
Winter Series race schedule from Estoril
Saturday, 13 January
15:10-15:40: GT4 Winter Series - Race 1
16:10-17:00: Prototype Winter Series - Race 1
17:30-18:00: GT Winter Series - Race 1
Sunday, 14 January
10:15-10:45: GT4 Winter Series - Race 2
11:15-12:05: Prototype Winter Series - Race 2
12:35-13:05: GT Winter Series - Race 2
14:20-15:20: GT4 Winter Series - Race 3
15:55-16:50: GT Winter Series - Race 3
All times in CET.
The GT Winter Series (GTWS) will enter its fourth season in 2024. In addition to GT3 racing cars, vehicles from the Porsche Carrera Cup and the Ferrari and Lamborghini one-make cups are also eligible to compete. Two 30-minute sprint races and one 55-minute endurance race will be held at each event.
The SRO-licensed GT4 Winter Series (GT4WS) is a new addition to the 2024 programme. In addition to officially homologated GT4 vehicles, which are equalised via a balance of performance, the vehicles of the Porsche Cayman Trophy will also find a sporting home in this championship. As in the GT Winter Series, there will be two short and one long race per weekend.
Also new in 2024 is the Prototype Winter Series (PTWS), which will be held under licence from Le Mans organiser ACO. In addition to LMP3 cars, JSP4 and Nova NP02 prototypes are also eligible to compete. Two 50-minute races are held each weekend.
The Formula Winter Series (FWS), in which the participants compete with identical Formula 4 cars with Tatuus chassis and Abarth engines, is entering its second season. Three 30-minute sprint races are held on each race weekend.
Race calendar for the 2024 Winter Series:
13-14 January: Estoril (Portugal) - GTWS/GT4WS/PTWS
20-21 January: Portimao (Portugal) - GTWS/GT4WS/PTWS
10-11 February: Jerez (Spain) - GTWS/GT4WS/FWS
17-18 February: Valencia (Spain) - GTWS/GT4WS/FWS
02-03 March: Aragon (Spain) - GTWS/GT4WS/PTWS/FWS
09-10 March: Barcelona (Spain) - GTWS/GT4WS/PTWS/FWS
