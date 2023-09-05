Subscribe
duPont REGISTRY announces luxury automotive investment platform, duPont REGISTRY Invest

Leveraging nearly 40 years of its iconic high-end vehicle legacy, duPont REGISTRY today announced its duPont REGISTRY Invest platform. 

Aspirational enthusiasts and investors can experience the thrill of premium automobile collecting by buying fractional shares in investment vehicles that own individual rare, high-end collector cars. Investment activities will be enabled through a joint venture with Rally, the investment platform that pioneered fractional equity ownership for blue-chip collectible assets, backed by Jimmy Kimmel's Wheelhouse, Alexis Ohanian, Kevin Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures and more.

Beginning today, automotive enthusiasts can view and browse rare, investment-grade, luxury cars specially curated by and displayed on invest.dupontregistry.com.  Equity purchase and sale transactions in these curated vehicles will be offered by Rally, and executed by FINRA-registered broker-dealers, through Rally's industry leading platform in the coming weeks.

Millions of people of all ages worldwide have dreamed of owning a luxury vehicle. Many have been reading duPont REGISTRY since they were children, envisioning the lifestyle depicted on each page. duPont REGISTRY Invest was created to make these dreams a reality, offering an accessible first step.

duPont REGISTRY Invest’s platform offers dreamers, browsers, and fans the opportunity to learn the ropes of high-end of car collecting, while serving as the entry point to Rally’s platform for becoming fractional owners of the investment vehicles that own each specific vehicle.

“Before, my co-founders and I started Rally, we would collect duPont REGISTRY magazines, being inspired by the state-of-the-art automobiles on each page. Strong collector communities, like the one duPont REGISTRY has grown for over four decades, is the reason why Rally exists today,” said Rob Petrozzo, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Rally.

“The global luxury car market size was valued at $617b in 2022, and we are offering everyone the ability to fractionally collect luxury automobiles and invest behind their passions. Bringing duPont REGISTRY Invest to life was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with duPont REGISTRY and deliver a product that excites both of our communities.”

Since its inception, Rally has solidified itself as the leader in the technology, product, and legal expertise required for secure and regulated alternative asset investing. Since 2016 Rally's platform has enabled over 400,000 investors and collectible car enthusiasts to have access to the rarest investment-grade vehicles.

