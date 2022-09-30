Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / BRM to launch special paddock pass membership
General Special feature

Celebrating a British F1 pioneer

The BRM story is a fascinating and tumultuous one, the incredible lows offset by periods when it took on and beat the best in the world. It’s 60 years since Britain’s first proper Formula 1 team took both the drivers’ and constructors’ titles, and now seems as good a time as any to celebrate the achievements of the outfit from Bourne.

Kevin Turner
By:
Celebrating a British F1 pioneer

BRM – RACING FOR BRITAIN
Ian Wagstaff and Doug Nye
RRP £120

The Owen family, which still owns BRM, has started a number of projects to remind – or tell – people of the team’s history. “Our view is very much that we are custodians of this very significant piece of British motorsport history,” write Nick, Simon and Paul Own – grandsons of key BRM figure Sir Alfred Owen, who bought the concern from the BRM Trust in 1952 – in the foreword for BRM – Racing for Britain. “We want to acknowledge and highlight just what was achieved by these remarkable people.”

The Hall and Hall-built V16 chassis 4 and a BRM exhibition at the Silverstone Interactive Museum, not to mention a number of demonstrations at key motorsport events, are part of the 2022 celebrations. And so is this book.

Experienced automotive journalist Ian Wagstaff and BRM authority Doug Nye tell the story, from the ambitious V16 project led by Raymond Mays and designer Peter Berthon through the successful Graham Hill era during 1500cc F1 to the final decline in the mid-1970s under Louis Stanley.

There are some snippets and recollections from the Owen family, notably John Owen (son of Alfred), but largely it’s the authors who take you through the story. This means that, with little quoted input from some of the key BRM figures still around (many of whom were consulted), there is little new here for those familiar with the subject material. As an overview, however, Wagstaff and Nye hit all the main elements and there’s no doubting their credibility and authority.

 

Two big plus point for BRM – Racing for Britain are the fantastic images, many from the Owen archives, and reproduced documents that intersperse the main text throughout. The captions are extensive and detailed, while there are gems to be found in the archive material, which includes letters to and from leading drivers, period press articles and sponsorship proposals.

Much of the early part of the book deals with the complexities and struggles concerning the V16 project, not least of which was trying to get parts and materials from the array of British companies involved. It’s famously a story of failure – only coming good after the formula for which it had been designed was obsolete – but it laid the groundwork for what was to come, and few would argue with the awesome sound and presence of the P15 on full song.

Understandably, the V8-engined P57 that took the 1962 title double gets significant space, though the Rover-BRM gas turbine project brings a welcome diversion. The final years with V12 power don’t get such a look in but the victories scored by Tony Southgate’s P153 and sublime P160 are covered. There are also insights into the main personalities and drivers.

Top 10: BRM F1 drivers ranked

This isn’t a race-by-race account (an appendix with such information might have been a nice bonus) as much as it is a narrative following the rollercoaster ride season-by-season. For those wanting to know more, a bibliography could also have pointed readers in the right direction (we’d recommend BRM by Mays and Peter Roberts, first published in 1962).

Read Also:

Minor gripes aside, this book acts as a fine reminder that not only did BRM ultimately achieve its goal of winning the world championship, it also had a wider impact on British engineering and contributed to the rise of the United Kingdom as a motorsport superpower. And in that, the book must also be regarded as a success in meeting the Owen family’s own aims.

shares
comments
BRM to launch special paddock pass membership
Previous article

BRM to launch special paddock pass membership
Kevin Turner More
Kevin Turner
Magazine: Who will be F1's next star rookie?
General

Magazine: Who will be F1's next star rookie?

Copper X-Prix: Hamilton's X44 squad takes Extreme E win after McLaren penalty
Extreme E

Copper X-Prix: Hamilton's X44 squad takes Extreme E win after McLaren penalty

How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track Plus
Formula 1

How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track

Latest news

Celebrating a British F1 pioneer
General General

Celebrating a British F1 pioneer

The BRM story is a fascinating and tumultuous one, the incredible lows offset by periods when it took on and beat the best in the world. It’s 60 years since Britain’s first proper Formula 1 team took both the drivers’ and constructors’ titles, and now seems as good a time as any to celebrate the achievements of the outfit from Bourne.

BRM to launch special paddock pass membership
General General

BRM to launch special paddock pass membership

BRM will provide a new special paddock pass and Autosport subscribers have the chance to register for its benefits prior to the official launch.

The disability champion who conquered a tricky national series
General General

The disability champion who conquered a tricky national series

It’s 20 years since a highly significant accomplishment for disability motorsports was achieved by a driver who was on the cusp of Formula 1 before a life-changing accident. Jason Watt reflects on his path back to racing, and winning the Danish Touring Car Championship title

Magazine: Who will be F1's next star rookie?
General General

Magazine: Who will be F1's next star rookie?

Who will be Formula 1’s next star rookie? Autosport attempts to answer that question in this week’s magazine, out today (29 September).

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Rising sportscar star Adam Smalley had to pinch himself when offered the chance to drive the car that won the world’s most famous enduro in 1987

Historics
Sep 6, 2022
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Plus

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.