Previous / The disability champion who conquered a tricky national series Next / Celebrating a British F1 pioneer
General News

BRM to launch special paddock pass membership

BRM will provide a new special paddock pass and Autosport subscribers have the chance to register for its benefits prior to the official launch.

BRM to launch special paddock pass membership

British Racing Motors, which took a Formula 1 title double in 1962 and won 17 world championship grands prix, is launching a private membership club, The BRM Paddock Pass.

The pass will provide various benefits including access to members-only trackday events hosted by BRM and signature motorsport meetings at which the new V16 chassis IV will appear, special access to cars, pits, paddock areas and ‘meet the driver’ sessions, and Zoom chats with BRM, F1 and motorsport legends.

PLUS: The return of F1’s greatest sound

A personalised welcome pack, free annual subscription to Paddock Life magazine, access to the BRM photography and media archive, and regular member-only competitions will also be included in the BRM Paddock Pass, which will be limited to 350 members.

Membership opens to the public in mid-October, but Autosport subscribers are being given priority to register their interest now, with no further obligation, for an opportunity to secure one of only 35 prestigious Founder Memberships. Such members will get enhanced benefits and reduced costs.

 

Registering early will bring other benefits, including a discount code on the BRM Paddock Pass V16 Membership for those who miss out on a Founder Membership, automatic entry into the competition to win one of only 100 limited edition signed copies of the new Porter Press book BRM – Racing For Britain, written by experienced automotive journalist Ian Wagstaff and BRM authority Doug Nye, and exclusive updates on new membership benefits and features prior to the public launch.

Find out full information here

The pass forms part of BRM’s reawakening project, aimed at celebrating the team and bringing its achievements to a new audience. The Racing for Britain book, building of chassis IV, and BRM exhibition at the Silverstone Interactive Museum are also part of the 2022 celebrations marking 60 years since Graham Hill won the drivers’ title with BRM, which also beat Lotus to the constructors’ crown.

Top 10: BRM F1 drivers ranked

Celebrating a British F1 pioneer
General General

Celebrating a British F1 pioneer

The BRM story is a fascinating and tumultuous one, the incredible lows offset by periods when it took on and beat the best in the world. It’s 60 years since Britain’s first proper Formula 1 team took both the drivers’ and constructors’ titles, and now seems as good a time as any to celebrate the achievements of the outfit from Bourne.

