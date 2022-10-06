Tickets Subscribe
General News

Magazine: F1 Singapore GP review and WRC's new champion

Sergio Perez’s best Formula 1 drive yet leads our Singapore Grand Prix magazine coverage, out today (6 October).

Kevin Turner
By:
Magazine: F1 Singapore GP review and WRC's new champion

The Mexican’s 2020 Sakhir GP success was remarkable after he fell to the back early on but he also required the misfortune of others. Last weekend he was ahead of all the big names throughout.

Alex Kalinauckas outlines how Perez defeated Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in our in-depth analysis and also argues that the Red Bull ace is one of a number of drivers needing a good finish to 2022 after weak moments earlier in the year.

The allegations of Red Bull’s cost-cap breach lead our international news section, which also looks at the financial troubles facing the W Series and doubts over the World Rally Championship future of Ott Tanak.

Kalle Rovanpera became the youngest WRC champion at Rally New Zealand and Tom Howard reports on how he did it in emphatic style, beating his predecessor Sebastien Ogier and Tanak for his sixth win of 2022.

Last Saturday’s Petit Le Mans marked the end of the Daytona Prototype international era. It was another dramatic race but, argues Gary Watkins, the category’s real value lies in the changes it has brought to international sportscar racing’s future.

The pinnacle of American single-seater racing has already concluded in 2022. David Malsher-Lopez explains the changes Will Power made to scoop his second IndyCar crown and picks out his top 10 drivers of the year in our season review.

The UK club-racing season is reaching its climax, with various titles being decided. The 17-page National section includes reports from Snetterton, Castle Combe and Mondello Park, while the British Racing and Sports Car Club’s new all-electric single-seater series heads the news. Marcus Pye also reports on the historic Spa Six Hours, which was dominated by Ford GT40s.

Finally, Autosport has teamed up with BRM to offer a remarkable prize for this week’s competition. There’s information on how to get some incredible access and benefits worth £599, ahead for our special on the historic British F1 constructor in November.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain's club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week?

