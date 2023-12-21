Autosport Top 50 of 23: #48 Thierry Neuville

It was a story of what could have been for Thierry Neuville in 2023. The Belgian was Hyundai’s main threat for the WRC title and scored as many podiums as world champion Kalle Rovanpera, but incidents at crucial moments cost him dearly.

Neuville impressed hugely on fast gravel events that had previously been his weakness, scoring second-place finishes in Estonia and Finland. He also starred in tricky wet conditions to win in Sardinia and Central Europe.

But a crash from the lead in Croatia and suspension failure while ahead in Greece proved costly, alongside an exclusion from Kenya and an excursion while chasing victory in Japan.