Subscribe
Top 50 Drivers of 2023
View more
General
Special feature

Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #6 Lewis Hamilton

3rd in the Formula 1 World Championship

Jake Boxall-Legge
Author Jake Boxall-Legge
Published
Top 50 2023 dotcom6

Lewis Hamilton appeared downbeat at the season’s end, frustrated at the lack of Mercedes' progress after falling off its perch. But he comprehensively beat team-mate George Russell.

PLUS: Is Mercedes experiencing an extended blip or the end of an F1 dynasty?

His consistency and ability to reach the high notes that Russell could not achieve put him in the race for second in the drivers’ championship. Runner-up finishes in Melbourne, Barcelona and Mexico showcased excellent drives, as did his path to second at Austin (undone for a skid block-induced disqualification).

Until his first-lap Qatar retirement, he only strayed outside of the top six once, and his points-gathering carried Mercedes to second in the teams’ championship.

Hamilton commits to Mercedes despite W14 disappointment

Mercedes reckons that it knew as early as its first shakedown with the W14 at Silverstone that it wasn't going to be a title fighter. Revisionism or not, its initial results after retaining the 'zero-pod' design philosophy prompted some degree of over-correction in statements given to the media and made upon its social channels, essentially disparaging the fruits of its own labour. 

Hamilton gave his all with flawed Mercedes as he endured his second winless F1 campaign

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Hamilton gave his all with flawed Mercedes as he endured his second winless F1 campaign

Regardless, Hamilton decided to extend his contract with the team to the end of 2025, which will take him into his 40s amid suggestions that he might not fancy another few years of missing out on titles. His desire to clinch an eighth title continues to burn. 

PLUS: Hamilton explains how Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Amid the self-flagellation present among Mercedes' higher-ups in 2023, Hamilton noted multiple positives over the season - citing his Hungarian GP pole as one of the brightest moments. There, he shaded Verstappen and Norris by a few hundredths to show that he's still got it. 

“We didn't think that [pole] was going to be possible when I first drove the car this year,” Hamilton noted. “The upgrade that we saw in Austin and the fact that given a couple more laps, we may have been in shooting range for a win. Just seeing that we are slowly morphing this car into a more competitive machine. 

"It wouldn't do much for me in the sense of just stepping into the car that's been the most dominant car of all time. Working with my team to be able to beat them, I think would be better for my legacy" Lewis Hamilton

“But it still fundamentally is not a winning car. And that's what we've got to change for next year. So the dream is to make sure that when we start in February next year, it is not a replica of this car. But I'm pretty sure that's not going to be the case."

Despite the new deal, rumours that Hamilton's camp had been casting its net out for the second Red Bull seat had emerged in Abu Dhabi - which he denied, stating that Red Bull had reached out to him first

“Hopefully, signing [a new contract] has shown my commitment to the team,” he said. “Let's be realistic. Every single driver that's racing here dreams of being in the winning car. 

“It wouldn't do much for me in the sense of just stepping into the car that's been the most dominant car of all time. Working with my team to be able to beat them, I think would be better for my legacy.”

 
Hamilton has committed his future to Mercedes despite the limitations of a difficult W14 giving Red Bull a clear run at both titles

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Hamilton has committed his future to Mercedes despite the limitations of a difficult W14 giving Red Bull a clear run at both titles

shares
comments
Previous article Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #5 Fernando Alonso
Next article Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #7 Antonio Fuoco
Jake Boxall-Legge
More
Jake Boxall-Legge
The reasons why three F1 drivers missed out on Autosport's 2023 top 10 rankings

The reasons why three F1 drivers missed out on Autosport's 2023 top 10 rankings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The reasons why three F1 drivers missed out on Autosport's 2023 top 10 rankings The reasons why three F1 drivers missed out on Autosport's 2023 top 10 rankings

The 10 best race drives of F1 2023

The 10 best race drives of F1 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The 10 best race drives of F1 2023 The 10 best race drives of F1 2023

The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023

The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023 The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023

Lewis Hamilton
More
Lewis Hamilton
Is Mercedes experiencing an extended blip or the end of an F1 dynasty?

Is Mercedes experiencing an extended blip or the end of an F1 dynasty?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Is Mercedes experiencing an extended blip or the end of an F1 dynasty? Is Mercedes experiencing an extended blip or the end of an F1 dynasty?

Hamilton: FIA behaviour on Toto and Susie Wolff is “unacceptable”

Hamilton: FIA behaviour on Toto and Susie Wolff is “unacceptable”

Formula 1

Hamilton: FIA behaviour on Toto and Susie Wolff is “unacceptable” Hamilton: FIA behaviour on Toto and Susie Wolff is “unacceptable”

Hamilton: Aston’s rollercoaster F1 season highlights risk of Red Bull copy

Hamilton: Aston’s rollercoaster F1 season highlights risk of Red Bull copy

Formula 1

Hamilton: Aston’s rollercoaster F1 season highlights risk of Red Bull copy Hamilton: Aston’s rollercoaster F1 season highlights risk of Red Bull copy

Mercedes
More
Mercedes
Mercedes made Aston Martin use different doors when sharing F1 wind tunnel

Mercedes made Aston Martin use different doors when sharing F1 wind tunnel

Formula 1

Mercedes made Aston Martin use different doors when sharing F1 wind tunnel Mercedes made Aston Martin use different doors when sharing F1 wind tunnel

Wolff: F1’s popularity not harmed by Verstappen dominance

Wolff: F1’s popularity not harmed by Verstappen dominance

Formula 1

Wolff: F1’s popularity not harmed by Verstappen dominance Wolff: F1’s popularity not harmed by Verstappen dominance

How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

Latest news

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

INDY IndyCar

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

MGP MotoGP

Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023

Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023

MISC General

Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023 Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023

Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

F1 Formula 1

Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

Plus
Plus
General

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Plus
Plus
Le Mans

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe