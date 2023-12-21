Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #42 Gabriel Bortoleto
1st in FIA Formula 3
It’s no wonder Fernando Alonso signed Bortoleto to his A14 Management stable in autumn of last year. The Brazilian hadn’t overwhelmed in Formula Regional, but as an F3 rookie he put in a dominant charge to the title for Trident, emerging with a lead in the standings from the first round that he would not relinquish for the rest of the season.
After winning the opening two feature races of the season, Bortoloto took a further four podiums and secured the crown following qualifying at Monza, with a healthy eventual margin of 45 points. His performance has earned him a place on the McLaren junior programme and a 2024 Formula 2 seat with Virtuosi.
How Alonso was key to Bortoleto’s title charge
Gabriel Bortoleto has thanked many people for their part in his F3 title fight; his Trident team, to his family, his coach, as well as good friend and 2022 F2 champion Felipe Drugovich. But one name stands out: that of Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso.
The two-time world champion has worked with Bortoleto since September 2022, when he was racing in the Formula Regional European Championship, and become a mentor to the 19-year-old. Bortoleto credits Alonso with giving him valuable advice, which was “very special”, throughout his title fight – including a lengthy WhatsApp voice message – and has previously said his dedication keeps him motivated to succeed.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alonso congratulated Bortoleto after his victory in the first feature race of the year in Bahrain
Speaking after clinching the title in Monza, he said: “Fernando is a Formula 1 legend and not only in Formula 1 - he has driven in a lot of categories and won in all of them.
“He's not just my manager but also an idol for me because since I was very young, Fernando has been the guy who was winning races in my dream category which is Formula 1.
PLUS: Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023
“Now having him as my manager and giving me some tips, especially before Bahrain and Melbourne, even Monaco, it was something very special to me.
"That was my mindset the whole season, because it came directly from him. When a guy like Fernando tells you something, I think you better listen" Gabriel Bortoleto
“He has been a big part of what I've done this season. Leading the championship after Melbourne and I'd won my second feature race in a row, I remember he sent me a voice message of almost 10 minutes on WhatsApp.
“He told me a lot of great stuff, but he kept in my mind that I could have won other races in the year and the moment that I started to struggle – because at some point probably I would struggle in the season or not be winning, but in the top five – I needed to accept that and get the points that I needed.
“I think that was my mindset the whole season, because it came directly from him. When a guy like Fernando tells you something, I think you better listen. So I think it was very special.”
Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd
Bortoleto says Alonso is more than just a manager to him
F3 champion Bortoleto graduates to F2 with Virtuosi
The five key stages in Bortoleto's 2023 Formula 3 title charge
Bortoleto wraps up 2023 F3 title in Monza qualifying
