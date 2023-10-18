McLaren "excited" by new F1 junior Bortoleto
McLaren Formula 1 team principal Andrea Stella says that the Woking outfit’s new Driver Development signing and 2023 F3 champion Gabriel Bortoleto is an “exciting talent”.
The team announced recently that the Brazilian – who turned 19 last weekend – had joined the programme, which is overseen by five-time Le Mans winner and former F1 driver Emanuele Pirro.
While McLaren has been involved with many young drivers over the years, including Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris, the current MDD initiative was officially launched in April.
Along with Bortoleto its roster includes IndyCar racer Pato O’Ward, recent reserve signing and Toyota protégé Ryo Hirakawa, and Italian F4 runner-up Ugo Ugochukwu.
Bortoleto won the F3 title in his rookie season with Trident, having scored two early season wins.
“We've been following Gabriel for some time,” said Stella when asked by Autosport about the team’s latest recruit.
“We are building this Driver Development programme, which is actually quite new. We started just a few months ago. So we are populating the programme with the most exciting talents, and definitely, we thought that Bortoleto was one of those.
“The guidance is given by Emanuele Pirro, as you know, and Emanuele prepares, fundamentally, the key development aspects that are relevant for us.
Gabriel Bortoleto, Trident celebrates in Parc Ferme
Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images
“These guys will compete in junior categories. So our involvement is more support, support to their development, rather than a direct involvement.”
Stella stressed that the MDD roster won’t be extended too far beyond its current level.
“We're really very excited that we have this new entry in our programme,” he said. “And the programme itself will retain the characteristic of being limited in terms of the drivers that will be part of it, this is something that I can confirm.”
Pirro, who gave up his role as an FIA F1 steward to take the McLaren job, is also confident that Bortoleto is an impressive talent.
“I’ve known him well since the beginning of his motorsport career and he’s got all that is needed on and off track to be a star,” he said.
“He also fits very well with our team culture at McLaren. I look forward to working with Gabriel and helping him develop in his motorsport career.”
As well as signing Bortoleto McLaren has taken up a one-year option on Brando Badoer, who finished sixth in this year’s Italian F4 series. He is the son of former Minardi and Ferrari F1 driver Luca Badoer.
McLaren signs development driver Bustamante for 2024 F1 Academy
McLaren signs development driver Bustamante for 2024 F1 Academy McLaren signs development driver Bustamante for 2024 F1 Academy
Stella trying to recreate Schumacher/Ferrari era "continuity, seniority" at McLaren F1
Stella trying to recreate Schumacher/Ferrari era "continuity, seniority" at McLaren F1 Stella trying to recreate Schumacher/Ferrari era "continuity, seniority" at McLaren F1
How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
Latest news
Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 championship
Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 championship Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 championship
Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season
Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season
Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no
Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no
Miami offers F1 fans ‘Grand Tour Experience’ with multiple seat option
Miami offers F1 fans ‘Grand Tour Experience’ with multiple seat option Miami offers F1 fans ‘Grand Tour Experience’ with multiple seat option
What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc
What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc
Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over
Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over
The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point
The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point
The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri’s star qualities
The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri’s star qualities The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri’s star qualities
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.