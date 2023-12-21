Subscribe
Top 50 Drivers of 2023
View more
General
Special feature

Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #28 Brodie Kostecki

1st in Supercars

Author Phil Branagan
Published
Top 50 2023 dotcom28

Brodie Kostecki built a champion’s season around impressive consistency and stunning qualifying speed. He backed up six race wins with 12 other podium finishes, and scored a season-high 10 pole positions, all in just his third season as a Supercars regular.

He adapted with aplomb to the new Gen3 Supercars, with lower aero grip and a lack of adaptability compared to what came before and, as he showed on home turf at Wanneroo is not prepared to be pushed around, even against more experienced rivals.

Kostecki looks likely to follow Shane van Gisbergen to NASCAR after making his Cup debut at Indianapolis, but possibly more Supercars titles beckon in the meantime.

Erebus’s new crew clicks

Alongside two new drivers for 2021 Erebus recruited fresh engineering talent to work alongside Kostecki and Will Brown. Just for good measure, it also signed two new co-drivers.

Experienced engineer George Commins made the move from what was then Kelly Racing (now Grove Racing) to work with Kostecki. Three years later he described the West Australian as the best driver he has ever worked with, which is saying something considering that Commins’ CV includes stints at Williams and Arden International, and the drivers from his past include Formula 1 stars Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat.

Fresh engineering talent was a key contribution in Kostecki's title

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Fresh engineering talent was a key contribution in Kostecki's title

The other part of the title equation is Kostecki’s endurance co-driver. Supercars is unique in that it throws a curveball at the regular drivers with two endurance races, meaning that a title contender’s hopes will be literally in the hands of someone else for a minimum of 500 racing kilometres.

In his third year alongside Kostecki, co-driver David Russell played a huge role in achieving second place finishes at Sandown and Bathurst.

“He understands the car,” Russell explains. “He can pull it apart, he can put it back together. He also understands what he needs in the car as well and there’s definitely an advantage in him that having that level of understanding.”

"He’s just still punching out the lap times that he needs to, but at the same time he’s just telling the guys, 'hey, this isn’t right, what can we check?'" David Russell

Some Supercars drivers found that they had to work harder than with previous cars to get the new Gen3 machines set up for their sweet spot, while some simply drove around the issues they found race to race.

“He can do both,” says Russell who, like Kostecki, is a mechanic. “If the car’s not right, Brodie will say it’s not right but he’s still going to pluck the laps [times] out of it.

“He’s just still punching out the lap times that he needs to, but at the same time he’s just telling the guys, ‘hey, this isn’t right, what can we check?’ And he understands the pitstop time and then what time it would take to get to the reservoir, to check the brake fluid, or whatever it might be.”

Brown may be gone (to Triple Eight) but it’s probably a safe bet to expect the new Supercars champion to have the same wingmen in his corner next year.

 
Brodie Kostecki can

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Brodie Kostecki can "pluck the lap times" out of the car even when it's not right

shares
comments
Previous article Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #27 Filipe Albuquerque
Next article Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #29 Liam Lawson
More
Phil Branagan
Supercars Adelaide: Rookie Payne dominates finale, Van Gisbergen retires

Supercars Adelaide: Rookie Payne dominates finale, Van Gisbergen retires

Supercars
Adelaide

Supercars Adelaide: Rookie Payne dominates finale, Van Gisbergen retires Supercars Adelaide: Rookie Payne dominates finale, Van Gisbergen retires

Supercars Adelaide: Kostecki seals title as Waters leads Ford 1-2-3-4

Supercars Adelaide: Kostecki seals title as Waters leads Ford 1-2-3-4

Supercars
Adelaide

Supercars Adelaide: Kostecki seals title as Waters leads Ford 1-2-3-4 Supercars Adelaide: Kostecki seals title as Waters leads Ford 1-2-3-4

Nissan V8 track test: the Altima accolade

Nissan V8 track test: the Altima accolade

Plus
Plus
Supercars

Nissan V8 track test: the Altima accolade Nissan V8 track test: the Altima accolade

Brodie Kostecki
More
Brodie Kostecki
Button encouraged by pace on NASCAR return despite "messy" Indianapolis race

Button encouraged by pace on NASCAR return despite "messy" Indianapolis race

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis

Button encouraged by pace on NASCAR return despite "messy" Indianapolis race Button encouraged by pace on NASCAR return despite "messy" Indianapolis race

NASCAR Cup Indy RC: Suarez beats Reddick for pole

NASCAR Cup Indy RC: Suarez beats Reddick for pole

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Indy RC: Suarez beats Reddick for pole NASCAR Cup Indy RC: Suarez beats Reddick for pole

Why NASCAR at Indy will be a must-watch for all fans

Why NASCAR at Indy will be a must-watch for all fans

NASCAR

Why NASCAR at Indy will be a must-watch for all fans Why NASCAR at Indy will be a must-watch for all fans

Latest news

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

INDY IndyCar

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

MGP MotoGP

Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023

Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023

MISC General

Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023 Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023

Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

F1 Formula 1

Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

Plus
Plus
General

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Plus
Plus
Le Mans

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe