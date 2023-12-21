Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #2 Alex Palou

Beyond Max Verstappen, few drivers in 2023 could claim to be more dominant in their respective series than Palou.

The Spaniard’s totals of five wins, a further five podiums and a full-house of top-10 finishes from the 17 races delivered a beatdown to the field and allowed him to lock up the championship a round early – the first time it wasn’t decided at the season finale since Sebastien Bourdais collected his fourth Champ Car title in 2007.

Additionally, he claimed two poles, set four fastest laps and led the most laps on five occasions.

It was the second title for Palou in three years, which showcased his mental toughness amid off-track drama with McLaren – the original destination plan for a potential Formula 1 landing spot before a change of heart to return to Chip Ganassi Racing.

“It’s been an amazing year,” acknowledges Palou. “We had fast cars everywhere. It’s been so fun. I’m a bit sad that this season is over honestly because it seems like we go out on track, we know that we have a chance to win the races.”

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images Palou finished no lower than eighth in 2023 in a stacked IndyCar field

The Month of May festivities were truly the start of Palou making his presence known, winning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and appearing poised for a sweep after capturing pole for the Indianapolis 500 (above).

He was a clear player for the win, but the chance became undone after falling victim to a pitlane incident near the mid-point and he was left to restart 20th. He battled back with a forceful drive to finish fourth.

If not for that incident, along with a broken front wing that Palou still managed to finish runner-up with on the streets of Toronto, it would have been very possible to see him score six consecutive wins from 13 May to 16 July. As it was, he still managed to claim four over a six-race span, which vaulted him securely to the top of the standings.

By every measure, Palou’s ability to finish no worse than eighth in a field that featured at least 27 cars each race weekend is astounding. He was superb, with masterclass drives on repeat.

Still only 26 years old, he’s already established himself at the forefront of the next generation that will challenge the record books… if he chooses to stay.