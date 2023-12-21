Subscribe
Top 50 Drivers of 2023
View more
General
Special feature

Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #2 Alex Palou

1st in IndyCar Series

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Published
Top 50 2023 dotcom2

Beyond Max Verstappen, few drivers in 2023 could claim to be more dominant in their respective series than Palou.

The Spaniard’s totals of five wins, a further five podiums and a full-house of top-10 finishes from the 17 races delivered a beatdown to the field and allowed him to lock up the championship a round early – the first time it wasn’t decided at the season finale since Sebastien Bourdais collected his fourth Champ Car title in 2007.

Insight: The factors that fuelled Palou's 2023 IndyCar domination

Additionally, he claimed two poles, set four fastest laps and led the most laps on five occasions.

It was the second title for Palou in three years, which showcased his mental toughness amid off-track drama with McLaren – the original destination plan for a potential Formula 1 landing spot before a change of heart to return to Chip Ganassi Racing.

“It’s been an amazing year,” acknowledges Palou. “We had fast cars everywhere. It’s been so fun. I’m a bit sad that this season is over honestly because it seems like we go out on track, we know that we have a chance to win the races.”

Palou finished no lower than eighth in 2023 in a stacked IndyCar field

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Palou finished no lower than eighth in 2023 in a stacked IndyCar field

The Month of May festivities were truly the start of Palou making his presence known, winning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and appearing poised for a sweep after capturing pole for the Indianapolis 500 (above).

He was a clear player for the win, but the chance became undone after falling victim to a pitlane incident near the mid-point and he was left to restart 20th. He battled back with a forceful drive to finish fourth.

If not for that incident, along with a broken front wing that Palou still managed to finish runner-up with on the streets of Toronto, it would have been very possible to see him score six consecutive wins from 13 May to 16 July. As it was, he still managed to claim four over a six-race span, which vaulted him securely to the top of the standings.

Top 10: Ranking the best IndyCar drivers of 2023

By every measure, Palou’s ability to finish no worse than eighth in a field that featured at least 27 cars each race weekend is astounding. He was superb, with masterclass drives on repeat.

Still only 26 years old, he’s already established himself at the forefront of the next generation that will challenge the record books… if he chooses to stay.

 
Taking second in Toronto despite damaged front wing demonstrated Palou's determination

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Taking second in Toronto despite damaged front wing demonstrated Palou's determination

shares
comments
Previous article Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #1 Max Verstappen
Next article Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #3 Lando Norris
Joey Barnes
More
Joey Barnes
Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

IndyCar

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

Indy 500 winner Newgarden "emotional" as he joins Borg-Warner trophy

Indy 500 winner Newgarden "emotional" as he joins Borg-Warner trophy

IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500 winner Newgarden "emotional" as he joins Borg-Warner trophy Indy 500 winner Newgarden "emotional" as he joins Borg-Warner trophy

Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Alex Palou
More
Alex Palou
DHL remains involved with Jamie Chadwick despite Andretti split

DHL remains involved with Jamie Chadwick despite Andretti split

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

DHL remains involved with Jamie Chadwick despite Andretti split DHL remains involved with Jamie Chadwick despite Andretti split

Ganassi: Palou’s IndyCar legal dispute with McLaren is “just a little speed bump”

Ganassi: Palou’s IndyCar legal dispute with McLaren is “just a little speed bump”

IndyCar

Ganassi: Palou’s IndyCar legal dispute with McLaren is “just a little speed bump” Ganassi: Palou’s IndyCar legal dispute with McLaren is “just a little speed bump”

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Long Beach

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Latest news

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

INDY IndyCar

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

MGP MotoGP

Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023

Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023

MISC General

Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023 Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023

Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

F1 Formula 1

Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

Plus
Plus
General

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Plus
Plus
Le Mans

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe