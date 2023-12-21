Subscribe
Top 50 Drivers of 2023
General
Special feature

Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #18 Scott Dixon

2nd in IndyCar Series

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Published
Top 50 2023 dotcom18

The ageless enigma was once again a force to be reckoned with to finish runner-up in the IndyCar standings and prove the closest – yet still distant – threat to Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate Alex Palou. The Kiwi waited until the 14th of 17 rounds to find Victory Lane, which happened by overcoming an opening lap crash at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Read Also:

Dixon also utilised fuel mileage to advance from 16th to victory at Gateway, before closing out the year with another come-from-behind/opening-lap incident to win at Laguna Seca. The six-time champion had six podiums among 11 top fives, with all but one finish in the top 10.

 
A late season surge pushed Dixon into the runner-up spot in the final IndyCar standings

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

A late season surge pushed Dixon into the runner-up spot in the final IndyCar standings

Joey Barnes
