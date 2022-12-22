Autosport 2022 Top 50: #44 Johan Kristoffersson

Another year, another World Rallycross title. But this time Kristoffersson did it with electric power as he produced a seamless shift into the series’ new era.

Unlike his triumph on wins countback last year, the Swede was the man to beat from the off, winning eight out of 10 rounds to secure his fifth world title.

Kristoffersson also applied his electric racing knowhow in Extreme E as reigning champion for Rosberg X Racing alongside Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky.

Two wins from the first three rounds put them on course for the crown, only to suffer a nightmare title decider in Uruguay.