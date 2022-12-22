Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Top 50 Drivers of 2022
Topic

Top 50 Drivers of 2022

Main
Previous / Autosport 2022 Top 50: #33 Alex Albon Next / Autosport 2022 Top 50: #35 Jose Maria Lopez
General Special feature

Autosport 2022 Top 50: #34 Felipe Drugovich

1st in FIA Formula 2

Megan White
By:
Autosport 2022 Top 50: #34 Felipe Drugovich

Drugovich stunned onlookers with his charge to the F2 title among a strong field. In his third year of F2, the Brazilian claimed a points lead he would not lose during the fourth of 14 rounds, and took the MP Motorsport squad to its maiden F2 drivers’ title while also leading it to the teams’ crown.

Five wins (including Monaco) and six further podiums were a strong return, and his reward was an Aston Martin F1 reserve role.

Drugovich took four pole positions – almost a 30% hit rate – and also made some brilliant charges through the field, such as his feature race win from 10th on the grid in Spain.

The five key moments in Drugovich's F2 title win

1. First win at Jeddah

Getting that first win on the board is crucial in any driver’s title campaign, so for Drugovich to respond to Theo Pourchaire’s Bahrain victory the following weekend in Jeddah proved key. Scoring 12 points at the opening round put Drugovich in fifth, with his ART rival leading the standings, but retaliating in Saudi Arabia as Pourchaire failed to score thrust Drugovich to the top spot.

2. Brilliance in Barcelona

Winning both races in Spain while Pourchaire scored just eight points gave Drugovich a 26-point lead – a valuable boost in their title battle. Lining up fourth on Saturday, he was promoted to third after Calan Williams failed to get off the grid before sweeping past Jake Hughes and Pourchaire by Turn 1 to take a comfortable win. Sunday’s feature race was even more impressive. A clever pitstop strategy helped him to move through the field from 10th to the lead.

A third and fifth for Drugovich in Baku underlined his credibility as an F2 title contender

A third and fifth for Drugovich in Baku underlined his credibility as an F2 title contender

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

3. Continuing consistency in Baku

F2’s reverse-grid format can make it tricky for drivers to score points in both races, with the top 10 flipped for Saturday’s sprint race and only the top eight scoring. But Drugovich managed to secure a decent haul in both Baku races, adding 19 points to his tally during a run of six consecutive points-scores. This consistency was key to Drugovich’s title challenge.

4. Coming back strong at Spa

With just three rounds remaining after the post-Hungary vacation, the return from F2’s summer break was always going to be a crucial juncture in this championship. Drugovich capitalised on Pourchaire’s struggles for pace, finishing fourth and second to open up a 43-point lead heading to Zandvoort. The Brazilian says it was after this weekend where he “really thought that [the title] was possible”.

5. Pourchaire’s Zandvoort crash

Pourchaire’s chances finally went off the rails in the Netherlands. A qualifying crash left the Frenchman starting 16th for both races on a pivotal weekend, while Drugovich took a comfortable pole. He went on to win the feature race, and from here, was unstoppable. He claimed the crown the following weekend at Monza, despite a rare DNF.

Drugovich wrapped up the title with a round to spare at Monza despite retiring from the feature race, his consistency unmatched by any of his rivals

Drugovich wrapped up the title with a round to spare at Monza despite retiring from the feature race, his consistency unmatched by any of his rivals

Photo by: Dutch Photo Agency

shares
comments
Autosport 2022 Top 50: #33 Alex Albon
Previous article

Autosport 2022 Top 50: #33 Alex Albon
Next article

Autosport 2022 Top 50: #35 Jose Maria Lopez

Autosport 2022 Top 50: #35 Jose Maria Lopez
Megan White More
Megan White
Alonso-linked Spanish F4 champion Tsolov graduates to F3 with ART
FIA F3

Alonso-linked Spanish F4 champion Tsolov graduates to F3 with ART

Verschoor joins Van Amersfoort Racing for 2023 F2 campaign
FIA F2

Verschoor joins Van Amersfoort Racing for 2023 F2 campaign

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss Abu Dhabi Plus
FIA F2

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

More
Felipe Drugovich
How an overlooked underdog snatched an historic title Monza
FIA F2

How an overlooked underdog snatched an historic title

F2 champion Drugovich in frame for Aston Martin F1 reserve role
Formula 1

F2 champion Drugovich in frame for Aston Martin F1 reserve role

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus
FIA F2

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

Latest news

Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”
IMSA IMSA

Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”

Calibrating the "daunting" code needed to run a GTP prototype has been the biggest mountain for Cadillac ahead of its 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship challenge according to Laura Wontrop Klauser.

Albon: 2022 was my strongest year in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: 2022 was my strongest year in Formula 1

Alex Albon believes his 2022 season with Williams was the strongest of his Formula 1 career to date, as he returned from a year on the sidelines.

F1 2022 tech review: How McLaren coped with the 'aftershock' of its early woes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 tech review: How McLaren coped with the 'aftershock' of its early woes

McLaren had hoped to make some solid progress in the first year of Formula 1's new rules era.

Isotta Fraschini close to finalising plans for 2023 WEC programme
WEC WEC

Isotta Fraschini close to finalising plans for 2023 WEC programme

The revived Isotta Fraschini marque expects to finalise a deal with a team to run its new Le Mans Hypercar in the World Endurance Championship before the new year.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Rising sportscar star Adam Smalley had to pinch himself when offered the chance to drive the car that won the world’s most famous enduro in 1987

Historics
Sep 6, 2022
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Plus

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.