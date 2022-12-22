Autosport 2022 Top 50: #17 Scott Dixon

A strange year because, while Scott Dixon had the edge on reigning champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate Alex Palou overall, he sometimes struggled more than you would expect – a tad slower than Palou and Marcus Ericsson on occasion.

For the third straight year, he was fastest at Indy and missed out, and this time it was his fault. Without that 1mph breach of the pitlane speed limit, he would have won, had 70 more points and a seventh title.

But his two wins were classic Dixon: he outperformed all rivals in Toronto, and squeezed everything from a damaged car on worn tyres in Nashville.