Ambitious Rodin FZERO hypercar completes first test

Details of the ground-breaking FZERO were first revealed last year and it features a bespoke, lightweight four-litre V10 engine that produces over 1000bhp and should take the car to a top speed of 224mph.

This latest project – which first began back in 2016 – follows on from Rodin’s single-seater FZED track car but is designed to offer greater performance than a Formula 1 car.

After completing the first installation laps of the prototype test machine, Dicker said: “While there’s a long road ahead of testing and development, running the FZERO for the first time gives me immense pride in what everyone at Rodin Cars has achieved in bringing this programme to life.

“The test went very well and we were able to work through our programme.

“We’re excited as the FZERO project enters its next phase. It really is a car like no other.”

Photo by: Rodin Cars Rodin FZERO hypercar

The first two prototype versions of the turbocharged engine were built by Neil Brown Engineering in the UK but Rodin has now decided to also take the engine construction fully in-house, too.

A naturally-aspirated version of the RC.TEN is also in development, while Rodin intends to offer the engine for other motorsport projects.

The engine is now due to be displayed at the Performance Racing Industry Show in Indianapolis this week.

Rodin general manager Emma Duncan added that the initial test was “a pivotal development” for the brand and that “the car represents engineering excellence and is truly a masterpiece”.

Rodin has significantly increased its motorsport involvement in the past year, having bought the successful Carlin single-seater operation ahead of the 2023 season.

Photo by: Rodin Cars Rodin FZERO hypercar

Dicker’s company had previously sponsored Liam Lawson in Formula 2, as well as backing recently crowned British F4 champion Louis Sharp.

Rodin was among the organisations to submit a bid to enter F1 when the FIA invited applications for the 2025 season, but it was rejected.

Part of its submission included plans to run at least one female racer among the team's driver line-up.