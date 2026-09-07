A2RL season 3 heads international

For the first time A2RL, the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League, held a competitive race away from its Yas Marina home. Italy’s infamous Imola was the stage, A2RL’s five Pro teams were the players.

With blind crests, lumps, bumps, and obstacles they’d never encountered before, the autonomous pilots tackled the new challenge with aplomb. How did it play out in a new territory? Locals Unimore Racing started on pole, but could they win on familiar ground? Watch and find out…