A2RL season 3 heads international
Watch highlights from the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League's first competitive race away from its Yas Marina home
A2RL hosted its first race at Imola this weekend
Photo by: A2RL
For the first time A2RL, the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League, held a competitive race away from its Yas Marina home. Italy’s infamous Imola was the stage, A2RL’s five Pro teams were the players.
With blind crests, lumps, bumps, and obstacles they’d never encountered before, the autonomous pilots tackled the new challenge with aplomb. How did it play out in a new territory? Locals Unimore Racing started on pole, but could they win on familiar ground? Watch and find out…
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
How Monza introduced oval-like slipstream racing to F1
What WRC’s new promoter wants from its events
What doesn't make sense about Hamilton and Leclerc's Italian GP clash
Collard/Cook's Donington Park win causes huge British GT title swing
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.