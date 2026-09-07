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A2RL season 3 heads international

Watch highlights from the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League's first competitive race away from its Yas Marina home

Alex Goy
Edited:
IMOLA_KV_2026 (1)

A2RL hosted its first race at Imola this weekend

Photo by: A2RL

For the first time A2RL, the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League, held a competitive race away from its Yas Marina home. Italy’s infamous Imola was the stage, A2RL’s five Pro teams were the players.

With blind crests, lumps, bumps, and obstacles they’d never encountered before, the autonomous pilots tackled the new challenge with aplomb. How did it play out in a new territory? Locals Unimore Racing started on pole, but could they win on familiar ground? Watch and find out…

 

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