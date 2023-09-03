Wolff: Mercedes will wait until after FRECA to decide Antonelli F2 move
Toto Wolff has said Mercedes will wait until the Formula Regional European Championship has finished before making a decision about protégé Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s surprise potential move to Formula 2.
Discussions are ongoing surrounding the Italian 17-year-old’s future, including the suggestion that he might progress directly to Formula 2, bypassing F3.
He is currently leading the FRECA standings with four rounds remaining, driving for Prema.
Though the move is currently being considered, a decision is yet to be made, and Wolff warned of the perils of creating “too much hype” around young drivers.
Speaking on Saturday at Monza, he said: “I think we will all hope that Andrea can make a great career.
“But there is always the risk that if you create too much hype around a young driver, that he's not left in peace to do anything.
“He is in FRECA, he dominated F4 last year in a solid way. He's won those championships and won in go karting, and he is leading the championship in FRECA.
“We see how FRECA goes, then will take a decision what to do, together with his father and Kimi, what are we doing next year? And in which directions to go?
“But I'm happy that there is an Italian in the starting blocks for a great career.”
Having joined the Mercedes junior programme in 2018 while still in karting, Antonelli won both the ADAC and Italian F4 championships in 2022, taking 13 wins in 20 races in the latter.
This year, he has already been crowned Formula Regional Middle East champion, and is six points clear at the top of the FRECA standings.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Racing
Photo by: Formula Regional Middle East Championship
Given his huge success in F4, some wondered why Antonelli had not been promoted straight to F3, as was the case with fellow ADAC and Italian F4 champion and Prema peer Ollie Bearman, rather than moving to FRECA.
But speaking earlier in the year, Prema boss Rene Rosin told Autosport: “It can be an opportunity as Ollie Bearman has done, but Kimi is still 16.
“He will not be ready for Formula 1 in two years, so better to do everything step by step, doing the proper stuff, doing the proper ladder, having the chance of testing, because once you arrive in Formula 3 and Formula 2 you cannot test anymore.
“Use the FRECA to do a good amount of mileage, to learn two quali per event, two races per event, and prepare yourself for the future.
“You arrive in Formula 3, you do well, you go to Formula 2 and you are good, and then you don’t have the age to go to Formula 1 or you don’t have the experience to go to Formula 1.
“Just do what is needed to grow up mentally, physically.”
F2 Monza: Vesti sprint victory closes championship margin
F2 Monza: Bearman wins hectic feature race as title contender Vesti crashes out
Latest news
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro leads historic Aprilia 1-2, Bagnaia hospitalised after crash
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro leads historic Aprilia 1-2, Bagnaia hospitalised after crash MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro leads historic Aprilia 1-2, Bagnaia hospitalised after crash
Bagnaia taken to hospital after MotoGP Catalan GP crash
Bagnaia taken to hospital after MotoGP Catalan GP crash Bagnaia taken to hospital after MotoGP Catalan GP crash
Live updates: F1 Italian Grand Prix
Live updates: F1 Italian Grand Prix Live updates: F1 Italian Grand Prix
Norris: “Dangerous” F1 close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta
Norris: “Dangerous” F1 close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta Norris: “Dangerous” F1 close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss
The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss
The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent
The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause
The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders
The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.