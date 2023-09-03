Subscribe
Previous / Wolff: Mercedes will wait until after FRECA to decide Antonelli F2 move
FIA F2 / Monza Race report

F2 Monza: Bearman wins hectic feature race as title contender Vesti crashes out

Ollie Bearman took his fourth Formula 2 win of the season at Monza in a chaotic feature race which saw championship contender Frederik Vesti crash out.

Megan White
By:
Oliver Bearman, Prema Racing

The Prema rookie lined up second before passing poleman and championship leader Theo Pourchaire (ART) at Turn 3.

Ferrari junior Bearman endured five safety cars, with a quick pitstop allowing him to emerge just ahead of Pourchaire to secure him victory.

Ayumu Iwasa finished second for DAMS, having passed the Frenchman on lap 27, with Pourchaire third as the race finished behind the safety car.

Vesti crashed out on lap one after contact from Roman Stanek (Trident) leaving him point-less and handing Pourchaire a 25-point lead heading into the season finale at Abu Dhabi.

Poleman Pourchaire held the lead off the line, but was passed by Bearman at Turn 3, before Vesti spun out at Turn 5 after being nudged onto the grass, prompting the first safety car, as Clement Novalak (Trident) also crashed after contact from Amaury Cordeel (Virtuosi).

Racing resumed on lap four but the safety car was deployed again three laps later, with Arthur Leclerc (DAMS) crashing down the Turn 1 escape road, ending his race.

Most of the field stopped under the safety car, with Jehan Daruvala (MP Motorsport) inheriting the lead ahead of Jack Doohan (Virtuosi) and DAMS driver Ayumu Iwasa, who had benefitted from the alternate strategy to make up 12 places.

Bearman was perilously close to Pourchaire in the pits, but edged out ahead, with no further action after an investigation for unsafe release, to hold position.

Though the safety car pulled into the pits ahead of lap 12, it was almost immediately redeployed after Zane Maloney (Rodin Carlin) was hit from behind by Roy Nissany at the restart, causing a wreck on the start-finish straight.

Theo Pourchaire, ART Grandprix

Theo Pourchaire, ART Grandprix

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

In the interim, Doohan had taken the lead up ahead, but he and Daruvala were both quickly passed by Iwasa at the Variante della Roggia before Bearman also overtook Doohan.

Daruvala and Iwasa then stopped under the safety car, handing back Bearman the lead ahead of Doohan, who was yet to stop.

Racing resumed on lap 16, with Bearman going early, before Doohan and Pourchaire almost made contact at the second chicane the following lap, though both escaped without damage.

Pourchaire passed Doohan at Turn 1 for second on lap 18 as further back, team-mate Victor Martins was forced to retire with a broken DRS, having been shown the black and orange flag.

There was more chaos on lap 23 as Kush Maini, who was running fifth, collided with the rear of Jak Crawford’s Hitech-run car ahead of the second chicane, ending the Campos driver’s race and prompting yet another safety car.

Doohan stopped under this safety car from third, emerging in 11th, as Daruvala also stopped again.

With four laps to go, the field was again released, with Iwasa making it past Pourchaire with a daring move at Turn 1 for second.

But it wasn’t to last, as Crawford came to a stop after Turn 9, having gone straight across the gravel and prompting another safety car, under which the race ended.

Enzo Fittipaldi finished fourth for Rodin Carlin, with MP Motorsport’s Dennis Hauger in fifth ahead of Doohan.

Daruvala was seventh, ahead of Virtuosi’s Amaury Cordeel, Ralph Boschung (Campos) and Stanek.

F2 returns for its season finale in Abu Dhabi from 24-26 November.

F2 Monza feature race results

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1 United Kingdom O. Bearman Oliver Bearman Prema Powerteam 8 30 -     3 25    
2 Japan A. Iwasa Ayumu Iwasa DAMS 11 30 +0.200 0.200   2 18    
3 France T. Pourchaire Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 5 30 +0.400 0.200   3 15   3
4 Brazil E. Fittipaldi Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin 4 30 +0.900 0.500   3 12    
5 Norway D. Hauger Dennis Hauger MP Motorsport 1 30 +1.100 0.200   3 10    
6 Australia J. Doohan Jack Doohan Invicta Virtuosi Racing 14 30 +1.500 0.400   3 8    
7 India J. Daruvala Jehan Daruvala MP Motorsport 2 30 +3.000 1.500   3 6    
8 Belgium A. Cordeel Amaury Cordeel Invicta Virtuosi Racing 15 30 +3.300 0.300   3 4    
9 Switzerland R. Boschung Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 25 30 +3.500 0.200   3 2    
10 Czech Republic R. Staněk Roman Staněk Trident 20 30 +3.900 0.400   4 1    
11 France I. Hadjar Isack Hadjar Hitech Pulse-Eight 10 30 +4.200 0.300   4      
12 United Kingdom J. Mason Joshua Mason PHM Racing by Charouz 17 30 +4.300 0.100   4      
13 Netherlands R. Verschoor Richard Verschoor Van Amersfoort Racing 22 30 +5.500 1.200   3      
14 United States J. Correa Juan Manuel Correa Van Amersfoort Racing 23 30 +7.600 2.100   3      
15 Israel R. Nissany Roy Nissany PHM Racing by Charouz 16 30 +10.000 2.400   5      
16 United States J. Crawford Jak Crawford Hitech Pulse-Eight 9 27 3 laps     4      
dnf India K. Maini Kush Maini Campos Racing 24 22 8 laps     3   Retirement  
dnf France V. Martins Victor Martins ART Grand Prix 6 20 10 laps     4   Retirement  
dnf Barbados Z. Maloney Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin 3 11 19 laps     1   Retirement  
dnf Monaco A. Leclerc Arthur Leclerc DAMS 12 6 24 laps         Retirement  
dnf Denmark F. Vesti Frederik Vesti Prema Powerteam 7 29           Retirement  
dnf France C. Novalak Clement Novalak Trident 21 29           Retirement  
View full results  
shares
comments

Wolff: Mercedes will wait until after FRECA to decide Antonelli F2 move
Megan White More
Megan White
Wolff: Mercedes will wait until after FRECA to decide Antonelli F2 move

Wolff: Mercedes will wait until after FRECA to decide Antonelli F2 move

FIA F2
Monza

Wolff: Mercedes will wait until after FRECA to decide Antonelli F2 move Wolff: Mercedes will wait until after FRECA to decide Antonelli F2 move

F3 Monza: Edgar scores first win in finale, Prema clinches teams' title

F3 Monza: Edgar scores first win in finale, Prema clinches teams' title

FIA F3
Monza

F3 Monza: Edgar scores first win in finale, Prema clinches teams' title F3 Monza: Edgar scores first win in finale, Prema clinches teams' title

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Plus
Plus
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

More
Oliver Bearman
Doohan: Bearman running wide in Silverstone F2 podium battle "karma"

Doohan: Bearman running wide in Silverstone F2 podium battle "karma"

FIA F2
Silverstone

Doohan: Bearman running wide in Silverstone F2 podium battle "karma" Doohan: Bearman running wide in Silverstone F2 podium battle "karma"

How Britain’s leading driver in the junior ranks is another step closer to F1

How Britain’s leading driver in the junior ranks is another step closer to F1

FIA F2
Silverstone

How Britain’s leading driver in the junior ranks is another step closer to F1 How Britain’s leading driver in the junior ranks is another step closer to F1

How Bearman’s Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats

How Bearman’s Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats

FIA F2
Baku

How Bearman’s Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats How Bearman’s Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats

Latest news

MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro leads historic Aprilia 1-2, Bagnaia hospitalised after crash

MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro leads historic Aprilia 1-2, Bagnaia hospitalised after crash

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP

MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro leads historic Aprilia 1-2, Bagnaia hospitalised after crash MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro leads historic Aprilia 1-2, Bagnaia hospitalised after crash

Bagnaia taken to hospital after MotoGP Catalan GP crash

Bagnaia taken to hospital after MotoGP Catalan GP crash

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP

Bagnaia taken to hospital after MotoGP Catalan GP crash Bagnaia taken to hospital after MotoGP Catalan GP crash

Live updates: F1 Italian Grand Prix

Live updates: F1 Italian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Live updates: F1 Italian Grand Prix Live updates: F1 Italian Grand Prix

Norris: “Dangerous” F1 close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta

Norris: “Dangerous” F1 close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Norris: “Dangerous” F1 close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta Norris: “Dangerous” F1 close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Megan White

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Abu Dhabi
Megan White

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Abu Dhabi
Megan White

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Spa
Megan White

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
French GP
Stephen Mosley

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Megan White

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Megan White

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Baku
Megan White

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe