Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Enzo Fittipaldi joins Red Bull programme for Carlin F2 move
FIA F2 / Abu Dhabi News

Prema announces Ferrari-backed Bearman F2 move for 2023

Ferrari academy driver Ollie Bearman will move up to FIA Formula 2 in 2023 with Prema, the team has announced.

Megan White
By:
Prema announces Ferrari-backed Bearman F2 move for 2023

The Briton, who finished third in his rookie FIA Formula 3 season this year, will stay with the Italian outfit for his move up the single-seater pyramid.

Autosport reported last month that the team was close to finalising a deal, before it was confirmed on Monday.

Bearman will make his F2 debut during the post-season test in Abu Dhabi next week.

Bearman’s impressive debut F3 season saw him score one win and eight podiums in total, finishing behind ART’s champion Victor Martins and Zane Maloney (Trident).

Bearman, alongside Arthur Leclerc and Jak Crawford, helped secure Prema its third F3 teams’ championship in four years, having narrowly missed out to Trident in 2021.

The 2021 ADAC and Italian F4 champion is a finalist for the 2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, having also reached the finals in 2021.

Bearman said: "I’m really excited to continue another year with the PREMA family, this time in F2.

"I’m really happy with how my first season went in F3. It was a really nice introduction and I felt like the team coached me throughout the year really well.

"I will continue to work hard over the winter with the Ferrari Driver Academy, in order to be fully prepared for 2023.

"It will be a tough challenge, but everyone works so hard and I’m really looking forward to the challenge. I’m already really excited for the test in Abu Dhabi and for the first round of 2023 in Bahrain."

Oliver Bearman, Prema Racing

Oliver Bearman, Prema Racing

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Team principal Rene Rosin added: "We were amazed by how quickly and successfully Ollie transitioned from F4 to Formula 3 racing.

"He is a really talented driver, and while he will be making his first steps in the FIA Formula 2 championship, we are confident he will improve race by race with the support of our team and the Ferrari Driver Academy as well.

"It won't be easy, because the step from F3 to F2 is considerable, but we are confident in his potential for the season ahead."

Meanwhile, Maloney will make his F2 debut this weekend in Abu Dhabi with Trident.

The 19-year-old will drive alongside Richard Verschoor at the Italian team for the season finale at Yas Marina Circuit, replacing Calan Williams.

Bearman’s move to F2 comes after it was confirmed that 2021 F3 champion Dennis Hauger will leave Prema to join MP Motorsport for the 2023 season.

The Norwegian will join the Dutch squad that ran Felipe Drugovich to this year's title and is currently joint-top of the teams’ standings with ART Grand Prix.

Hauger will take part in all three days of the Abu Dhabi post-season test with MP following the final round of the 2022 season at the Yas Marina circuit.

Over the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend, Red Bull Formula 1 team advisor Helmut Marko confirmed that Enzo Fittipaldi will join Carlin next year, and has become a member of the Red Bull Junior Team.

shares
comments
Enzo Fittipaldi joins Red Bull programme for Carlin F2 move
Previous article

Enzo Fittipaldi joins Red Bull programme for Carlin F2 move
Megan White More
Megan White
Quartararo 'disappointed' by Valencia MotoGP test engine issues Valencia November testing
MotoGP

Quartararo 'disappointed' by Valencia MotoGP test engine issues

Marquez: Honda unable to fight for 2023 MotoGP title with test bike Valencia November testing
MotoGP

Marquez: Honda unable to fight for 2023 MotoGP title with test bike

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent Abu Dhabi Plus
FIA F2

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent

Latest news

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Brazilian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Brazilian GP

George Russell’s maiden Formula 1 win in the Brazilian Grand Prix almost guarantees him fourth spot in the 2022 F1 World Championship Drivers’ standings for Mercedes.

Why Verstappen refused Red Bull F1 team orders to help Perez
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen refused Red Bull F1 team orders to help Perez

The latest Formula 1 team orders row ignited in Brazil on Sunday as Max Verstappen defied a call from Red Bull to let Sergio Perez overtake him on the final lap.

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Formula 1 heads to its 2022 season finale, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with a few key clashes to decide and the chance to say some goodbyes.

Mercedes unsure why it was so quick over Brazil F1 weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes unsure why it was so quick over Brazil F1 weekend

Toto Wolff says Mercedes is unsure why it was so much quicker than Red Bull and Ferrari over the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend after ending its Formula 1 win drought.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent Plus

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent

Sixth in the F2 standings heading into this month's final round, but within touching distance of third, Enzo Fittipaldi has quietly put together a strong first full season in the Formula 1 support series, recovering well from the scary Jeddah start crash that cut his 2021 campaign short. It marks a turn in fortunes for the Brazilian who thought he'd bid hopes of a career in Europe goodbye two years ago

FIA F2
Nov 5, 2022
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Plus

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Autosport how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022

FIA F2
Aug 24, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Plus

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Autosport how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver explains how he's improved amid some difficult years, and shares his dreams of ending his nation's absence from the F1 grid

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Plus

The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.