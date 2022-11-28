Tickets Subscribe
Martins tops F2 Abu Dhabi post-season test for ART
FIA F2 News

PHM Racing to take over Charouz F2 and F3 entries

PHM Racing will take over Charouz Racing System's entries and assets in FIA Formula 2 and 3 from 2023.

Megan White
By:
PHM Racing to take over Charouz F2 and F3 entries

The team will be operated by Charouz and known as PHM Racing by Charouz in both championships for next season, with PHM taking over the entries but still working alongside with the Czech-based outfit.

Founded in 2021 by Paul H Muller, the team took part in the Formula 4 championship in the United Arab Emirates, German ADAC F4 and Italian ACI F4 in 2022.

It will make its first appearance when Formula 2 and Formula 3 return for pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit on 14-16 February.

Muller said: "Joining Formula 3 and Formula 2 is the next step in our evolution as a comprehensive development program for young driver talents.

"We are excited to offer drivers a team that can take them from karting all the way to the doorstep of Formula 1."

PHM was founded after Mucke Motorsport left single-seater racing in 2021 and finished second in ADAC F4 this year and third in Italian and UAE F4.

Taylor Barnard and Nikita Bedrin took nine wins for the team between them across the ADAC and UAE championships.

Enzo Fittipaldi, Charouz Racing System

Enzo Fittipaldi, Charouz Racing System

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Toni Charouz, owner of Charouz Racing System, added: "I'm really glad to announce this partnership with Paul and his team.

"PHM Racing is a quite new name in the motorsport landscape but they already showed how professional and competitive they can be in Formula 4 and I'm sure, with all our knowledge and support, that they can do as well in the FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 championships."

Read Also:

Championship CEO Bruno Michel said: "I would like to welcome PHM Racing to Formula 2 and Formula 3. Although they are a young team, they are eager to prove they have what it takes to embrace the challenges of our championships.

"I would also like to thank Toni Charouz and everyone at Charouz Racing System. Toni has been a great partner throughout the years and Charouz Racing have been valued members of our paddock since 2018.

"They will operate PHM Racing in both categories next season, so the Charouz name will remain on the grid in some capacity for another year."

Martins tops F2 Abu Dhabi post-season test for ART
Martins tops F2 Abu Dhabi post-season test for ART
Espargaro: Honda "wasted time and money on me" in 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP

Espargaro: Honda "wasted time and money on me" in 2022 MotoGP season

Martins tops F2 Abu Dhabi post-season test for ART
FIA F2

Martins tops F2 Abu Dhabi post-season test for ART

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss
FIA F2

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022

The 2022 MotoGP season was another hotly contested championship, with Francesco Bagnaia emerging as the title winner after the campaign went to the wire. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers of the season

Track guide for the Le Mans Virtual Series Sebring 500 race
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Track guide for the Le Mans Virtual Series Sebring 500 race

It's regarded as one of the classic sportscar venues in the world. The Sebring International Raceway has been hosting top line endurance events for over seventy years and is one of the oldest continuously-operated racing circuits in the United States. Sebring is the venue for round four of the Le Mans Virtual Series — the number one eSports championship for the world's best simulator and professional race drivers — in association with LEGO® Technic™ and its stunning #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488.

Why Binotto's exit leaves Ferrari with an impossible target for F1 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Binotto's exit leaves Ferrari with an impossible target for F1 2023

Mattia Binotto's resignation from his post as Formula 1 team principal may appease the many who called for him to go, but its consequences could prove dire for Ferrari.

Thiim targeting "proper" DTM shot in 2023 with Aston Martin
DTM DTM

Thiim targeting "proper" DTM shot in 2023 with Aston Martin

GT racing star Nicki Thiim wants to have a "proper" assault on the DTM in 2023 with Aston Martin after an ill-fated attempt with Lamborghini this year that ended after just two rounds.

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

Theo Pourchaire entered the 2022 Formula 2 season a firm favourite for the title after remaining with ART Grand Prix for a second season. But an unexpected charge from Felipe Drugovich and MP Motorsport meant the Frenchman was forced to settle for second. What went wrong for the Sauber protege, and where does he go from here?
FIA F2
Nov 16, 2022

FIA F2
Nov 16, 2022
The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent

Sixth in the F2 standings heading into this month's final round, but within touching distance of third, Enzo Fittipaldi has quietly put together a strong first full season in the Formula 1 support series, recovering well from the scary Jeddah start crash that cut his 2021 campaign short. It marks a turn in fortunes for the Brazilian who thought he'd bid hopes of a career in Europe goodbye two years ago
FIA F2
Nov 5, 2022

FIA F2
Nov 5, 2022
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Autosport how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022
FIA F2
Aug 24, 2022

FIA F2
Aug 24, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015
FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series' teams too. But with Formula 1's boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity
FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Autosport how he's tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father
FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

With a chaotic but "pretty much perfect" FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers' standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver explains how he's improved amid some difficult years, and shares his dreams of ending his nation's absence from the F1 grid
FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
