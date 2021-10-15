Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 News

Formula 2 announces monster 2022 calendar of 28 races

By:
Co-author:
Megan White

The FIA Formula 2 Championship has announced a record 14-round calendar for the 2022 season that will comprise 28 races on the Formula 1 support bill.

Formula 2 announces monster 2022 calendar of 28 races

Following Friday's meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council, a draft calendar for the 2022 F2 season was revealed.

Covering 14 rounds, the campaign will start on the weekend of 18-20 March in Bahrain and will follow F1 to Saudi Arabia the following week.

F2 will return to action on 22-24 April at Imola subject to the circuit's contract being renewed for F1, with the same applying for the following month's fourth round at Barcelona on 20-22 May.

The support series will race around the streets of Monaco the following week, followed by the Baku event on 10-12 June, before staging another double-header at Silverstone and Red Bull Ring in early July.

F2 will then race at the Hungaroring on the weekend of 29-31 July, before a four-week summer break.

The series will feature on the triple-header of Spa, Zandvoort and Monza from 26 August through to 11 September, with its final two rounds taking place in Russia on 23-25 September and Abu Dhabi on 18-20 November.

FIA Formula 3 has also confirmed its calendar, with nine rounds in support of F2 and F1.

Each round will include two races – one sprint race on Saturday, with a feature race on Sunday, with both series featuring on the same weekends again for the first time since 2020.

The campaign will open at the Bahrain International Circuit at F1's season opener from 18-20 March, before flying back to Europe for its second round at Imola on 22-24 April.

Barcelona follows a month later, before supporting the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July and the Austrian Grand Prix the following weekend.

Round six will wrap up a busy month at the Hungaroring from 29-31 July.

The season concludes with a triple-header after the summer break, with Monza in Italy ending the campaign on 9-11 September.

2022 Formula 2 calendar

18-20 March Sakhir, Bahrain
25-27 March Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
22-24 April Imola, Italy*
20-22 May Barcelona, Spain*
27-29 May Monte Carlo, Monaco
10-12 June Baku, Azerbaijan
01-03 July Silverstone, Great Britain
08-10 July Spielberg, Austria
29-31 July Budapest, Hungary
26-28 August Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
02-04 September Zandvoort, Netherlands
09-11 September Monza, Italy
23-25 September Sochi, Russia
18-20 November Yas Marina, UAE

2022 Formula 3 calendar

18-20 March Sakhir, Bahrain
22-24 April Imola, Italy*
20-22 May Barcelona, Spain*
01-03 July Silverstone, Great Britain
08-10 July Spielberg, Austria
29-31 July Budapest, Hungary
26-28 August Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
02-04 September Zandvoort, Netherlands
09-11 September Monza, Italy

