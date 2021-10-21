Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Formula 2 announces monster 2022 calendar of 28 races
FIA F2 News

F2 and F3 set for 2022 points allocation changes

By:

FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 are set to introduce a new points system for the 2022 season.

F2 and F3 set for 2022 points allocation changes

Subject to approval from the World Motor Sport Council, the Formula 1 feeder series have announced proposed changes to its points system following the recent confirmation of event and format changes for next year.

From next season, F2 and F3 will contest two races per weekend instead of three as seen this year, and as a result the allocation of points has been altered.

The biggest change centres around the points for the sprint race although the top eight finishers will continue to score points in F2. Fewer points will be allocated however with the series set to adopt a 10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1 system. This season the winner was awarded 15 points with similar descending scale following down to eighth position.

For F3, the top 10 will continue to score points but will instead operate a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 system.

In a continuation from this season both the grid for the sprint race will see the top 10 in F2 and the top 12 in F3 from Friday’s qualifying session reversed.

The qualifying results will form the grid for the Sunday feature races.

David Schumacher, Trident, Alexander Smolyar, ART Grand Prix, Logan Sargeant, Charouz Racing System, at the start

David Schumacher, Trident, Alexander Smolyar, ART Grand Prix, Logan Sargeant, Charouz Racing System, at the start

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

However, the pole position winner will only be awarded two points instead of four which was in operation this year. A point will also be awarded for the fastest lap in each race but only to a driver that finishes inside the top 10.

The points allocation for the Sunday feature race will remain unchanged from this season with the same 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1 structure, as used by F1, in place.

As result of the changes, a maximum of 39 points can be achieved by a driver over the course of a race weekend next year.

The changes arrive after both championships released their 2022 calendars last week.

F2 will contest a record 14-round championship featuring 28 races, including visits to Imola, Spa-Francorchamps, Red Bull Ring, Zandvoort, the Hungaroring and Barcelona, which didn’t feature on the 2021 schedule.

F3 will also make the trip to Imola and Monza as part of an increased nine-round calendar.

 

Formula 2 announces monster 2022 calendar of 28 races

Formula 2 announces monster 2022 calendar of 28 races
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
What next for the enigma "too politically incorrect" for F1? Plus

What next for the enigma "too politically incorrect" for F1?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Plus

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Plus

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Plus

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Plus

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place in F1

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Plus

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021

