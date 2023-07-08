Subscribe
FIA F2 / Silverstone Race report

F2 Silverstone: Vesti wins as Doohan and Bearman clash in the rain

Frederik Vesti took his fourth Formula 2 win of the season at Silverstone, winning Saturday’s sprint race in mixed conditions to extend his championship lead.

Megan White
By:
Frederik Vesti, PREMA Racing

The Prema Racing driver crossed the line 13 seconds ahead of second-placed title rival Theo Pourchaire in a dominant performance.

The Dane endured an early safety car and was unchallenged thereafter to take his third win in four rounds.

Pourchaire lined up third for ART and though he briefly fell back to fourth, made it back to second to finish ahead of Jack Doohan (Virtuosi).

It was far from easy for the Australian, who endured a fierce battle with Ollie Bearman (Prema) which culminated in the Briton running off at Vale, with Doohan appearing to wave at his rival as he passed.

The race started behind the safety car amid wet conditions, with heavy rainfall having preceded the session.

Though the safety car did pull into the pits, it was deployed again soon after as PHM driver Brad Benavides was nudged into a spin by Clement Novalak, making contact with Ayumu Iwasa who had dropped down the order.

The Trident driver was handed a five-second penalty for the incident, while DAMS driver Iwasa pitted with an issue, though he later rejoined.

Racing resumed on lap four, with Bearman on the charge as he passed Pourchaire for third up the inside of Turn 3 before claiming second from Hadjar at Stowe.

It wasn’t to last though, as Hadjar retook second on lap seven after a spin from Bearman, with Pourchaire then taking back third at the exit of Club the following tour.

Jack Doohan completed the podium trio at Silverstone

Jack Doohan completed the podium trio at Silverstone

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Out front, Vesti had built a seven-second lead, with Hadjar a second clear of Pourchaire, before the Sauber Academy member made it into second on lap 11.

A fiery battle between Bearman and Doohan then ensued as they tussled for fourth – Doohan was first to run wide, going off at the exit of Stowe and calling for Bearman to be penalised for pushing him off.

But the Ferrari junior pushed on, passing Hadjar up the inside of Copse before Doohan followed suit the following lap to reignite their battle.

By lap 17, the pair had gotten ever closer, with Bearman eventually running wide at Vale as Doohan went through for third, appearing to wave as he did so.

Bearman was then noted by the stewards for rejoining into the pack, which saw him fall to sixth as Enzo Fittipaldi (Hitech) and Hadjar claimed places.

Victor Martins finished seventh for ART, with Arthur Leclerc (DAMS), PHM’s Roy Nissany and the other Hitech of Zane Maloney rounding off the top 10.

F2 Sprint race: Complete results

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph Points
1 7 Denmark Frederik Vesti Italy Prema Powerteam 19 -        
2 5 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 19 13.4 13.400 13.400    
3 14 Australia Jack Doohan Invicta Virtuosi Racing 19 19.4 19.400 6.000    
4 4 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin 19 25.6 25.600 6.200    
5 10 France Isack Hadjar Hitech Pulse-Eight 19 30.5 30.500 4.900    
6 8 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 19 30.8 30.800 0.300    
7 6 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 19 31.3 31.300 0.500    
8 12 Monaco Arthur Leclerc France DAMS 19 31.6 31.600 0.300    
9 16 Israel Roy Nissany PHM Racing by Charouz 19 32.4 32.400 0.800    
10 3 Barbados Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin 19 38.5 38.500 6.100    
11 2 India Jehan Daruvala Netherlands MP Motorsport 19 39.8 39.800 1.300    
12 1 Norway Dennis Hauger Netherlands MP Motorsport 19 40.2 40.200 0.400    
13 24 India Kush Maini Spain Campos Racing 19 44.1 44.100 3.900    
14 9 United States Jak Crawford Hitech Pulse-Eight 19 44.7 44.700 0.600    
15 15 Belgium Amaury Cordeel Invicta Virtuosi Racing 19 45.2 45.200 0.500    
16 20 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 19 48.2 48.200 3.000    
17 21 France Clement Novalak Italy Trident 19 51.0 51.000 2.800    
18 22 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 19 52.8 52.800 1.800    
19 23 United States Juan Manuel Correa Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 19 1'07.9 1'07.900 15.100    
20 25 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 19 1'14.1 1'14.100 6.200    
21 11 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 18 1 lap        
  17 United States Brad Benavides PHM Racing by Charouz 17          
View full results
Megan White More
Megan White
