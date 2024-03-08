F2 Saudi Arabia: Verschoor passes Aron to win Jeddah sprint race

Trident driver Verschoor put a score-less Bahrain season-opening weekend behind him on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit to notch his first win of the year and continue his record of winning at least one race in each season he has contested.

It was Verschoor's second victory for the Italian team he rejoined over the off-season from Van Amersfoort Racing, having also won the first race of 202 for Trident in Bahrain.

Dennis Hauger was second for MP Motorsport, while pole-sitter Paul Aron made it back-to-back podiums for Hitech.

Following Oliver Bearman’s unexpected Ferrari call-up to replace Carlos Sainz in Formula 1, the British driver was removed from the F2 qualifying results. For the partially reversed grid sprint race, this had no effect on the front of the grid but promoted every driver from P11 up one place.

It took no time at all for the drama to unfold as the lights went out, with Aron chopping across the nose of fellow front-row starter Verschoor off the line. But the real action came behind the duo.

First, Williams Academy pairing Franco Colapinto (MP Motorsport) and Zak O’Sullivan (ART) both failed to launch from the line and belatedly started the race from the pits.

At Turn 2, Prema rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli tagged Jak Crawford (DAMS) into a half spin at Turn 2, with the former suffering front wing damage. Further ahead, Alpine Academy driver Victor Martins made contact with Hauger and hit the concrete wall on Turn 2's exit, his stranded car causing the safety car to be called into action. After three races, the Frenchman has yet to score.

After racing resumed, Verschoor made his move for the lead on lap eight of 20, using DRS to pull alongside Aron before outbraking the Estonian into Turn 1. The positions for the remaining podium position changed in an identical fashion shortly after, with Isack Hadjar (Campos) losing third to Hauger.

As the race reached half-distance, the safety car was again required to allow for the recovery of Amaury Cordeel (Hitech), who spun at Turn 2 but stalled his engine when attempting to rejoin.

Victor Martins, ART Grand Prix Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

At the next restart, Verschoor caught the field napping and managed to pull out of DRS range, leaving Aron to defend from the hard-charging Hauger. With three laps left, Hauger finally got by with the use of DRS into Turn 1.

Behind the podium combatants, Enzo Fittipaldi duelled with Crawford and championship leader Zane Maloney, who had started in P15. The trio used the DRS zones to pass and re-pass in quick succession, with Maloney getting ahead of Crawford to finish fifth after Hadjar retired on the penultimate lap.

Crawford took sixth ahead of Antonelli, who had escaped punishment for his early contact with the Aston Martin junior.

Pepe Marti (Campos), feature race pole-sitter Kush Maini (Invicta) and Roman Stanek (Trident) rounded out the top 10.

F2 Saudi Arabia Race Results