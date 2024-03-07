F2 Saudi Arabia: Ferrari junior Bearman scores pole

Bearman will start from the front of the grid in Jeddah as he bids to kick life into an F2 championship bid that failed to launch in Bahrain one week ago.

Sealing pole position with a 1m 42.217s effort, the Prema driver is joined on the front row by Invicta's Kush Maini, who was only denied pole position in Bahrain after damage caused by a kerb strike made his car fail the ride height tests.

At the season opening event, the tyres were good only for one lap in qualifying. This was not the case in Saudi Arabia, as the drivers all registered a pair of early banker times, with the second efforts widely yielding improvements.

On the first runs, Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Prema), Zak O’Sullivan (ART) and Gabriel Bortoleto (Invicta) all attempted to set a third time, but bailed to the pitlane rather than completing the effort.

Double race winner from Bahrain and early championship leader Zane Maloney lost track time as his Rodin entry required attention in the pits with the concern centring around his engine and gearbox.

Maloney’s day would get worse when he stopped on the track after the session had concluded, with the Barbadian having qualified in 16th.

Dennis Hauger, MP Motorsport Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Last year, the times improved by over eight tenths between the two stints, making the initial leaderboard irrelevant, something that quickly became evident when Dennis Hauger (MP Motorsport) dropped down the order to seventh as Bearman and Bortoleto notably improved to provisionally lock out the front row.

But while the order behind the frontrunning duo shifted as the chequered flag fell, there was no last-gasp change at the front, as Bearman held on by 0.025s to bounce back from a scoreless opening round.

Jak Crawford (DAMS) backed up his strong season opening performance by securing third on the grid alongside Victor Martins (ART), who like Bearman had suffered a slow start to what had been expected to be a championship-challenging year.

Paul Aron (Hitech) will start the sprint race on pole after qualifying in 10th, with Richard Verschoor (Trident) joining him on the front row for the partially reversed grid outing.

After Franco Colapinto caused early concern for his Van Amersfoort Racing team when he struck the wall on the exit of Turn 17, he was able to recover to qualify 13th.

F2 Saudi Arabia qualifying results