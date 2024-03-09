F2 Saudi Arabia: Fittipaldi dominates for maiden feature race win
Enzo Fittipaldi secured his first Formula 2 feature race win in Saudi Arabia, taking the victory by over seven seconds from Kush Maini and a hard-charging Dennis Hauger.
Maini started the feature race from pole position and with two points in his pocket, by virtue of Oliver Bearman’s withdrawal from the weekend in order to replace Carlos Sainz at the Ferrari Formula 1 outfit with the Spaniard rendered unfit through appendicitis.
While the Invicta driver made a perfect start, things were wild behind with double-podium winner from Bahrain Pepe Marti losing the rear of his Campos entry on the exit of Turn 2 and spinning into the path of Trident driver Roman Staněk.
While Marti initially blamed the spin on contact from Franco Colapinto, the MP Motorsport driver picking up damage in the incident, replays cleared him of guilt.
Gabriel Bortoleto was another early retiree, pulling his Invicta entry off the track with a mechanical problem while the safety car allowed for the Turn 2 clear-up to be completed.
The race saw only four drivers – Staněk, Bortoleto, Juan Manuel Correa, Taylor Barnard and Amaury Cordeel – start on the medium tyre, with the remainder of the field using the supersoft option. On lap six, after completing the minimum distance on the softest rubber, the pack began to file into the pitlane to complete their mandated stops.
Fittipaldi (Van Amersfoort Racing) had started from fourth and, after dropping behind Mercedes junior Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the opening exchanges, promoted himself to the net race lead on lap 13, using DRS to pass a defenceless Maini.
Bu on lap 15, Colapinto threw a curveball into the mix as a tap of the wall at the final corner caused him to lose the rear at Turn 1, causing another safety car interruption.
Despite the safety car taking the field through the pits, Correa elected not to take advantage of a cheap stop, Barnard and Cordeel both elected to take the chance that the supersoft rubber could last 13 laps – a distance which, by the time the race resumed, was down to 10.
The race-winning move came in breathtaking style at the start of lap 22, as Fittipaldi went three wide with Cordeel and Correa before making his way around the outside of both drivers.
While Maini also made light work of the supersoft-shod runners, Cordeel was relegated two further places on the line as Hauger and Jak Crawford both flew by on the exit of the final corner.
Hauger was placed under investigation for crossing the white line at the pit entry on the run to the chequered flag.
However, stewards later decided not to issue any penalty saying that neither driver involved in the squabble was wholly to blame for the incident.
F2 Saudi Arabia - Feature race results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|E. Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort Racing
|14
|28
|
-
|2
|K. Maini Invicta Racing
|9
|28
|
+7.800
7.8
|7.800
|3
|D. Hauger MP Motorsport
|11
|28
|
+9.300
9.3
|1.500
|4
|J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil
|7
|28
|
+9.300
9.3
|0.000
|5
|A. Cordeel Hitech Pulse-Eight
|16
|28
|
+9.500
9.5
|0.200
|6
|A. Antonelli Prema Powerteam
|4
|28
|
+10.000
10.0
|0.500
|7
|Z. Maloney Rodin Motorsport
|5
|28
|
+10.400
10.4
|0.400
|8
|R. Verschoor Trident
|22
|28
|
+11.800
11.8
|1.400
|9
|R. Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing
|15
|28
|
+17.500
17.5
|5.700
|10
|V. Martins ART Grand Prix
|1
|28
|
+20.600
20.6
|3.100
|11
|
P. Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight
|17
|28
|
+25.100
25.1
|4.500
|12
|
J. Duerksen PHM AIX Racing
|24
|28
|
+26.200
26.2
|1.100
|13
|
T. Barnard PHM AIX Racing
|25
|28
|
+30.400
30.4
|4.200
|14
|J. Correa DAMS Lucas Oil
|8
|28
|
+38.400
38.4
|8.000
|15
|R. Miyata Rodin Motorsport
|6
|28
|
+40.800
40.8
|2.400
|dnf
|Z. O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix
|2
|23
|
5 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|I. Hadjar Campos Racing
|20
|20
|
8 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|F. Colapinto MP Motorsport
|12
|14
|
14 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|
G. Bortoleto Invicta Racing
|10
|1
|
27 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|
P. Martí Campos Racing
|21
|27
|
|Retirement
|dnf
|R. Staněk Trident
|23
|27
|
|Retirement
|View full results
