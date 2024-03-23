All Series
FIA F2 Albert Park
Race report

F2 Australia: Hadjar dominant in crash-strewn sprint race

Isack Hadjar scored his first Formula 2 win of the season in the sprint race at the Australian Grand Prix but the success is subject to a stewards' investigation.

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Isack Hadjar, Campos Racing

Isack Hadjar, Campos Racing

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hadjar took the second victory of his F2 career with a dominant drive at Albert Park as he skilfully navigated two safety car restarts to win by over six seconds.

But the result carries a significant asterisk, with the stewards set to investigate a start-line incident that resulted in Pepe Marti and Gabriel Bortoleto retiring after only travelling a matter of metres.

Unaware of the fast-starting Marti to his right, Hadjar veered across the track and caused contact between the Campos driver and second-placed starter Bortoleto, with the pair making heavy contact with the wall.

For Marti, this was his second opening-lap retirement in succession following a collision in the Saudi Arabian feature race. This latest incident will be investigated after the race.

Having beaten polesitter Roman Staněk into Turn 1, Hadjar headed the field during the five-lap safety car period to allow for the clear-up operation.

Other early movers included championship leader Zane Maloney, who progressed from sixth to fourth as a result of the two retirements ahead, while Victor Martins - who caused a red flag in qualifying and failed to set a time - leapt from 21st to 13th.

Zane Maloney, Rodin Motorsport

Zane Maloney, Rodin Motorsport

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

For Maloney, this progress was undone on the restart as a snap of oversteer and an off-track moment at Turn 6 meant he was swamped on the back straight, dropping to 10th.

While Hadjar established a 6s lead, the battle for second reached boiling point on lap 10 as three drivers found themselves off in the gravel at Turn 12.

The catalyst was Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who lost the rear of his Prema-run car before Richard Verschoor spun in sympathy and made contact with Paul Aron. Only Hitech driver Aron was able to continue as the safety car again bunched the field.

After another four laps of neutralised running, the racing resumed with Hadjar again flying off into the distance as Aron fired himself across the Turn 1 gravel and the DAMS pair of Jak Crawford and Juan Manuel Correa got too close for comfort – Crawford reporting, “Juan went into the side of me.”

A third safety car period was narrowly avoided when Joshua Dürksen spun into the gravel after tangling with Oliver Bearman – this another incident that will be investigated after the chequered flag, putting at risk Bearman’s first point of the season.

With Hadjar cruising to a comfortable win, Staněk was able to cling onto second after facing pressure from Kush Maini and latterly, Dennis Hauger.

Ruing his qualifying error will be ART driver Martins, who finished seventh but will once again start from the back in Sunday’s feature race.

FIA F2 Australia - Sprint race results:

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1 France I. Hadjar Campos Racing 20 23

-

            
2 Czech Republic R. Staněk Trident 23 23

+6.800

6.8

 6.800          
3 Norway D. Hauger MP Motorsport 11 23

+7.100

7.1

 0.300          
4 India K. Maini Invicta Racing 9 23

+8.500

8.5

 1.400          
5 Argentina F. Colapinto MP Motorsport 12 23

+9.200

9.2

 0.700          
6 Japan R. Miyata Rodin Motorsport 6 23

+9.800

9.8

 0.600          
7 France V. Martins ART Grand Prix 1 23

+10.400

10.4

 0.600          
8 United Kingdom O. Bearman Prema Powerteam 3 23

+12.900

12.9

 2.500          
9 United Kingdom Z. O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix 2 23

+13.400

13.4

 0.500          
10 United States J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil 7 23

+14.100

14.1

 0.700          
11 Barbados Z. Maloney Rodin Motorsport 5 23

+14.700

14.7

 0.600          
12 United States J. Correa DAMS Lucas Oil 8 23

+16.900

16.9

 2.200          
13 Brazil E. Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort Racing 14 23

+18.600

18.6

 1.700          
14
T. Barnard PHM AIX Racing
 25 23

+22.400

22.4

 3.800          
15 Mexico R. Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing 15 23

+23.000

23.0

 0.600          
16 Belgium A. Cordeel Hitech Pulse-Eight 16 23

+42.300

42.3

 19.300          
17
J. Duerksen PHM AIX Racing
 24 23

+51.200

51.2

 8.900          
18
P. Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight
 17 23

+1'19.100

1'19.1

 27.900          
dnf Italy A. Antonelli Prema Powerteam 4 9

14 laps

         Retirement  
dnf Netherlands R. Verschoor Trident 22 9

14 laps

         Retirement  
dnf
G. Bortoleto Invicta Racing
 10 22

 

         Retirement  
dnf
P. Martí Campos Racing
 21 22

 

         Retirement  
View full results  

Hulkenberg warns Bearman's F1 debut will be "forgotten" if he doesn't perform in F2
Penalty for start crash costs Hadjar Australian F2 victory

Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
