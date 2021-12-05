Tickets Subscribe
F2 Jeddah: Pourchaire and Fittipaldi hospitalised after startline shunt
FIA F2 / Jeddah Race report

F2 Jeddah: Piastri wins red-flagged shortened feature race

By:

Oscar Piastri claimed victory in a restarted Formula 2 feature race in Saudi Arabia that was red-flagged following a crash involving Olli Caldwell and Guilherme Samaia.

F2 Jeddah: Piastri wins red-flagged shortened feature race

The Australian was declared the winner of a shortened 20-minute race staged after the original race was red-flagged following a frightening startline shunt, where the stalled Theo Pourchaire was collected by the unsighted Enzo Fittipaldi.

Both drivers were conscious and extricated from the cars before being transferred to the King Fahad Armed Forced hospital in Jeddah.

This was the second delay to the start of the race after marshals were required to repair the track barriers caused by an earlier support race.

As a result of the delays, half points were awarded with Piastri claiming the win to extend his championship lead.

Prema Racing team-mate Robert Shwartzman finished second while Ralph Boschung netted third place.

Piastri led the field on the rolling start down to Turn 1 with team-mate Shwartzman in pursuit, while Boschung held third ahead of Zhou.

The leader wasted little time in establishing a 1.2s lead over his team-mate in the opening quarter of the race.

Behind, Zhou attempted to pass Boschung but the latter put up a strong defence which resulted in an investigation from the stewards.

However, racing was short-lived as a crash, involving F2 debutant Caldwell and Samaia initially drew the safety car, triggering leader Piastri, third-placed Boschung, Zhou in fourth and Juri Vips into the pits.

Moments later race control issued the red flags signalling the end of the race.

In this circumstance, Piastri was declared the winner on the countback rule, finishing ahead of Shwartzman with Boschung third.

Zhou claimed fourth in front of team-mate Felipe Drugovich, Vips, Christian Lundgaard, Marcus Armstrong, Liam Lawson and Dan Ticktum rounded out the points scorers.

The F2 championship will conclude at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next weekend.

F2 Jeddah - Feature race results (5 laps):

Cla Driver Team Time
1 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam -
2 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 1.100
3 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 2.700
4 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 3.000
5 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 4.400
6 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 4.800
7 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 6.000
8 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France DAMS 6.100
9 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 6.500
10 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom Carlin 9.400
11 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 9.500
12 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Italy Trident 10.100
13 Australia Jack Doohan Netherlands MP Motorsport 10.400
14 United States Logan Sargeant HWA Racelab 12.300
15 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 12.700
16 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 13.700
17 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 15.400
18 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 16.800
19 Switzerland Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 17.100
20 Italy Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab 20.700
  France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix  
  Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System  
F2 Jeddah: Pourchaire and Fittipaldi hospitalised after startline shunt
F2 Jeddah: Pourchaire and Fittipaldi hospitalised after startline shunt
What next for the enigma "too politically incorrect" for F1? Plus

What next for the enigma "too politically incorrect" for F1?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Plus

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Plus

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Plus

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Plus

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place in F1

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Plus

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
