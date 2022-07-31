Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F2 Hungary: Doohan cruises to sprint race win Next / F2 driver Caldwell gets one-round ban for Spa
FIA F2 / Hungaroring Race report

F2 Hungary: Pourchaire reignites title battle with feature race victory

Theo Pourchaire clinched FIA Formula 2 feature race victory in Hungary to reignite the title battle with Felipe Drugovich.

Megan White
By:
F2 Hungary: Pourchaire reignites title battle with feature race victory

The ART driver lined up fourth, making his way up to second behind Marcus Armstrong before the pitstops.

But a slow stop for the Hitech driver allowed Pourchaire to get out ahead, taking the net lead ahead of Enzo Fittipaldi before picking off those ahead who were yet to stop.

Despite the Charouz driver closing the gap on the leader to just 1.2s by the final laps, he was unable to make it past for his maiden victory.

Pourchaire’s win, with Drugovich finishing in ninth, closes the title fight to just 21 points going into the summer break, with four rounds remaining.

Fittipaldi settled for second, the Brazilian holding off polesitter Ayumu Iwasa, despite making a mistake at the chicane on the last lap to take his second podium of the weekend.

Armstrong took the lead from Iwasa off the line, with the top four all running on the soft compound tyre, before Pourchaire passed the Japanese driver for second by Turn 3.

Title contender Logan Sargeant had a poor start, dropping six places off the line.

Fittipaldi was up to fifth by lap four, having started ninth, passing Frederik Vesti up the inside of Turn 3, while the ART driver was handed a five-second penalty for forcing another driver off the track.

Armstrong had a 1.6s gap to Pourchaire by lap six, with Iwasa looking at second place but staying behind the Frenchman.

Théo Pourchaire, ART Grand Prix

Théo Pourchaire, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: DPPI

Drugovich was first to pit for medium tyres on lap seven, as did Jehan Daruvala (Prema), exiting into 19th place.

The move prompted the top three to pit the following lap with Pourchaire and Iwasa emerging in front of Armstrong to take the net top two, the New Zealander missing out courtesy of his location in the pitlane.

Pourchaire and Iwasa also emerged ahead of Drugovich, the former taking 16th on the road as his title rival fell back.

Drugovich passed Armstrong the following lap, with Fittipaldi pitting as Vesti took the lead on the road.

A quick stop for the Charouz man put him back out behind Pourchaire but ahead of Iwasa, despite him having asked to pit the lap before, and igniting a battle for net second.

Pourchaire continued to move through those yet to stop, passing David Beckmann at Turn 1 for seventh place on the road, while Drugovich closed in on Iwasa.

But Armstrong took net fourth back from Drugovich on lap 23, the MP Motorsport driver struggling with the medium tyres.

Vesti pitted three laps later and served his five-second penalty, emerging eighth, while Juri Vips pitted behind him and came out 10th, with both struggling to get temperature into their tyres and locking up.

Sargeant pitted on lap 27, rejoining in 17th, while Vips retook ninth from Daruvala up ahead as Vesti passed a yet-to-pit Amaury Cordeel (Van Amersfoort) for sixth two laps later.

Théo Pourchaire, ART Grand Prix

Théo Pourchaire, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: DPPI

Vesti was on the back of Drugovich in the closing laps, eventually passing him at Turn 14 on lap 31 as spots of rain began to fall around the circuit, before Vips did the same at Turn 2 the following lap.

Richard Verschoor was next to pass Drugovich, demoting the championship leader to ninth, while up ahead Vesti passed Armstrong just two laps from the end to take fourth.

Vips followed suit on the penultimate lap to secure fifth, with his team-mate settling for sixth, as Lawson made it past Verschoor for seventh, as Drugovich and Sargeant completed the top 10.

Race one winner Jack Doohan, who started 10th, retired early on having suffered a mechanical issue.

F2 Hungary - Feature Race Results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval
1 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 37 -    
2 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 37 3.6 3.600 3.600
3 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 37 5.9 5.900 2.300
4 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 37 6.7 6.700 0.800
5 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 37 9.6 9.600 2.900
6 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP 37 13.5 13.500 3.900
7 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 37 14.7 14.700 1.200
8 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 37 20.1 20.100 5.400
9 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 37 28.6 28.600 8.500
10 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 37 29.2 29.200 0.600
11 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 37 42.4 42.400 13.200
12 France Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 37 42.8 42.800 0.400
13 Turkey Cem Bolukbasi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 37 45.7 45.700 2.900
14 Germany David Beckmann Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 37 47.4 47.400 1.700
15 Japan Marino Sato United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 37 47.6 47.600 0.200
16 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 37 48.3 48.300 0.700
17 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 37 51.2 51.200 2.900
18 Belgium Amaury Cordeel Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 37 56.0 56.000 4.800
19 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 37 1'17.9 1'17.900 21.900
20 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 36 1 lap    
21 Spain Roberto Merhi Spain Campos Racing 34 3 laps    
22 Australia Jack Doohan United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 2 35 laps    
View full results
shares
comments
F2 Hungary: Doohan cruises to sprint race win
Previous article

F2 Hungary: Doohan cruises to sprint race win
Next article

F2 driver Caldwell gets one-round ban for Spa

F2 driver Caldwell gets one-round ban for Spa
Megan White More
Megan White
Hamilton "would have been in the run for win" at Hungarian GP without qualifying issue Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton "would have been in the run for win" at Hungarian GP without qualifying issue

F3 Hungary: Smolyar eases to win, slick gamble works for O'Sullivan, Correa Hungaroring
FIA F3

F3 Hungary: Smolyar eases to win, slick gamble works for O'Sullivan, Correa

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus
FIA F2

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Latest news

F2 driver Caldwell gets one-round ban for Spa
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 driver Caldwell gets one-round ban for Spa

Formula 2 driver Olli Caldwell will miss the next round of the championship after being handed a race ban for reaching 12 penalty points as a result of a track limits breach in Hungary.

F2 Hungary: Pourchaire reignites title battle with feature race victory
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Hungary: Pourchaire reignites title battle with feature race victory

Theo Pourchaire clinched FIA Formula 2 feature race victory in Hungary to reignite the title battle with Felipe Drugovich.

F2 Hungary: Doohan cruises to sprint race win
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Hungary: Doohan cruises to sprint race win

Jack Doohan cruised to FIA Formula 2 victory at the Hungaroring, holding off Juri Vips to cross the line five seconds clear. 

F2 Hungary: Iwasa takes maiden series pole
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Hungary: Iwasa takes maiden series pole

Ayumu Iwasa took his maiden FIA Formula 2 pole at the Hungaroring, continuing his strong form after feature race victory in France last week.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Plus

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Autosport how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver explains how he's improved amid some difficult years, and shares his dreams of ending his nation's absence from the F1 grid

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Plus

The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022 Plus

The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022

With a disappointing 2021 season behind him, Frederik Vesti makes the move up to FIA Formula 2 with a reinvigorated sense of determination. Could this finally be the breakthrough year for the talented Mercedes junior?

FIA F2
Mar 14, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart Plus

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Autosport picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.