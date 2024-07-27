All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Race report
FIA F2 Spa-Francorchamps

F2 Belgium: O’Sullivan wins delayed and red-flagged sprint race

O’Sullivan wins delayed, reduced-distance Belgium F2 sprint race

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Zak O'Sullivan, ART Grand Prix

Williams junior driver Zak O’Sullivan took his second win of the Formula 2 season in treacherous conditions as the race was red-flagged, having previously been postponed earlier in the day.

The Spa F2 sprint race had been due to start at 1:15pm BST on Saturday but was postponed due to heavy rain.

The race was eventually started at 5:25pm BST, after F1 Belgian GP qualifying, with the ART driver on pole making a strong start as the chasing pack were well-behaved in the wet conditions.

Pulling out a two-second lead with clear air ahead, O’Sullivan was unchallenged when the virtual safety car was deployed on the third lap to initially cover the recovery of Pepe Marti’s Campos which had stopped on the run to Pouhon.

This was soon upgraded to a full safety car on lap four, but worsening conditions meant the field remained in a single file train before the red flags came out on lap seven and the race was not resumed.

The FIA explained the call not to restart the race: “The decision not to resume the FIA Formula 2 sprint race was taken due to the lack of visibility caused by the level of rain we have experienced in the past few hours coupled with the high-speed characteristics of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

“The safety of drivers, team members, volunteers, officials and spectators is our main priority.”

Marshals wave the red flag

Marshals wave the red flag

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

In the limited racing, Oliver Bearman made significant early progress after firing up his wet tyres, climbing from 14th to seventh.

But the move of the race came from his Prema team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who ran side by side with Franco Colapinto (MP Motorsport) to Eau Rouge, before climbing the hill side by side. As Colapinto was forced to concede sixth, Bearman also squeezed past on the Kemmel Straight.

As a result of the reduced distance, points were awarded only to the top five, with O’Sullivan collecting five points. He was joined on the podium by Dennis Hauger (MP Motorsport) and Richard Verschoor (Trident), as Zane Maloney (Rodin) and Jack Crawford (DAMS) completed the points places.

Paul Aron (Hitech) finished 18th after taking a grid penalty for the sprint race meaning he started from 20th. He will start Sunday’s feature race from pole position with championship rivals Gabriel Bortoleto (Invicta) and Isack Hadjar (Campos) directly behind.

F2 Belgium - Sprint race results

Cla   Driver   Entrant   Laps   Time   Delay/Retirement 
1 Zak O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix 5 14m15.548s  
2 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsport 5 14m16.397s +0.849s
3 R.Verschoor Trident 5 14m16.670s +1.122s
4 Zane Maloney Rodin Motorsport 5 14m18.579s +3.031s
5 Jak Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil 5 14m19.599s +4.051s
6 A.K.Antonelli Prema Racing 5 14m20.758s +5.210s
7 Oliver Bearman Prema Racing 5 14m21.570s +6.022s
8 Franco Colapinto MP Motorsport 5 14m23.213s +7.665s
9 Isack Hadjar Campos Racing 5 14m24.455s +8.907s
10 G.Bortoleto Invicta Racing 5 14m25.455s +9.907s
11 Amaury Cordeel Hitech Pulse-Eight 5 14m26.735s +11.187s
12 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix 5 14m28.190s +12.642s
13 Kush Maini Invicta Racing 5 14m29.647s +14.099s
14 Enzo Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort Racing 5 14m'31.247s +15.699s
15 Ritomo Miyata Rodin Motorsport 5 14m32.245s +16.697s
16 Taylor Barnard PHM AIX Racing 5 14m32.633s +17.085s
17 J.M.Correa DAMS Lucas Oil 5 14m33.399s +17.851s
18 Paul Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight 5 14m34.250s +18.702s
19 Joshua Duerksen PHM AIX Racing 5 14m34.802s +19.254s
20 Roman Staněk Trident 5 14m35.734s +20.186s
21 R.Villagómez Van Amersfoort Racing 5 14m36.748s +21.200s
 
(22) Pepe Martí Campos Racing 1 3m28.816s Retirement

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F2 Belgium: Rain stops play as sprint race postponed
Next article F2 Belgium: Hadjar tightens title grip with feature win as dramas cost Aron

Top Comments

Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
F2 Belgium: Hadjar tightens title grip with feature win as dramas cost Aron

F2 Belgium: Hadjar tightens title grip with feature win as dramas cost Aron

FIA F2
Spa-Francorchamps
F2 Belgium: Hadjar tightens title grip with feature win as dramas cost Aron
F3 Belgium: Voisin takes maiden victory in feature, Prema secures teams title

F3 Belgium: Voisin takes maiden victory in feature, Prema secures teams title

FIA F3
Spa-Francorchamps
F3 Belgium: Voisin takes maiden victory in feature, Prema secures teams title
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Latest news

How F1's points standings look after the 2024 F1 Belgian GP

How F1's points standings look after the 2024 F1 Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
How F1's points standings look after the 2024 F1 Belgian GP
Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP

Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP
Explained: The F1 car weight rule that cost Russell Belgian GP victory

Explained: The F1 car weight rule that cost Russell Belgian GP victory

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Explained: The F1 car weight rule that cost Russell Belgian GP victory
Russell disqualified from Belgian GP, Hamilton takes 105th F1 win

Russell disqualified from Belgian GP, Hamilton takes 105th F1 win

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Russell disqualified from Belgian GP, Hamilton takes 105th F1 win

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Bahrain
By Sam Hall
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike

Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By GP Racing
Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe