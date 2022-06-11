Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F2 Baku: Vips claims pole after Iwasa crash red flags session Next / F2 Baku: Hauger takes first feature win after crash for Vips
FIA F2 / Baku Race report

F2 Baku: Vesti takes maiden series win in disrupted sprint race

Frederik Vesti took his maiden FIA Formula 2 victory in Baku, snatching the lead of a disrupted sprint race from Jehan Daruvala on the second safety car restart.

Megan White
By:
F2 Baku: Vesti takes maiden series win in disrupted sprint race

The ART Grand Prix rookie briefly took the lead from polesitter Jake Hughes at the start, but a lack of drive out of Turn 1 allowed the Prema driver to pass him into the lead, dropping the Dane into third.

Vesti made it past Van Amersfoort Racing’s Hughes for second on lap six, moving past him around the outside at Turn 3 with a bold move.

From there, it was a waiting game, and though he was unable to make it past Daruvala on the first restart after a pause was produced by Dennis Hauger's trip into the wall, another safety car came almost immediately and from there the Mercedes junior was able to take advantage of a lock-up from the leader to move into first.

It marks Vesti’s first series win, and his first victory since the FIA Formula 3 feature race in Austria last year.

Daruvala finished second, holding off a charging Liam Lawson, who took the final podium place for Carlin.

A chaotic start saw the lead change hands twice, with first Vesti and then Daruvala taking charge of the pack.

Jack Doohan was forced to pit on lap four for a new wing, having sustained damage on the first lap and dropping the Virtuosi man to the back of the pack.

Meanwhile, out front Daruvala had extended his lead to 1.5s, while Vesti closed in on Hughes for second and Carlin’s Logan Sargeant, in third, was on the back of the pair.

After Vesti passed Hughes, it left the Briton vulnerable to those behind, and he was passed first by Sargeant down the main straight on lap seven before he tumbled down the places, losing three places in six corners on lap 10 to Juri Vips, Theo Pourchaire and Hauger and falling out of the top 10.

By lap 13, the Hitech man and ART’s Pourchaire were tussling for eighth, with Vips holding firm in front as Hauger caught the pair behind.

But the Prema rookie tried an ambitious pass on Pourchaire at Turn 3 and had a huge lock up, narrowly avoiding the Frenchman and ending up in the wall, prompting a safety car.

Racing resumed on lap 17, with Daruvala holding the lead while Trident’s Richard Verschoor and Marcus Armstrong (Hitech) made it past Sargeant for third and fourth respectively.

But the safety car was deployed again almost immediately after Enzo Fittipaldi and Vips made contact at Turn 2, with the Charouz driver cutting up the inside of the Estonian.

Once again, the pack was released on lap 19, with Daruvala locking up on the restart and allowing Vesti past to take the lead up the inside of Turn 1.

Verschoor ended up in the wall while fighting Lawson for the final podium place, with the pair running side-by-side before the Trident driver crashed, prompting another safety car period.

The action came down to a final lap shootout, and Vesti held firm in the lead, with Daruvala and Lawson embroiled in a battle for second behind him, the Prema driver emerging in front.

A last lap crash prompted yellow flags in Sectors 1 and 3, with Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung putting Calan Williams into the wall before Cem Bolukbasi (Charouz) and Virtuosi’s Marino Sato made contact with the side of his stricken Trident car.

Armstrong took fourth place, with championship leader Felipe Drugovich settling for fifth to extend his lead to 34 points.

Sargeant took sixth, despite having been running in the podium places, while Pourchaire and DAMS’ Ayumu Iwasa rounded off the points.

Vips will start on pole for Sunday’s feature race, with former team-mate Lawson in second and Hauger in third.

FIA F2 Baku sprint race results - 21 laps

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 48'36.014  
2 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 48'36.394 0.380
3 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 48'37.116 1.102
4 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP 48'37.531 1.517
5 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 48'37.778 1.764
6 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 48'38.192 2.178
7 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 48'38.682 2.668
8 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 48'39.260 3.246
9 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 48'41.510 5.496
10 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 48'43.395 7.381
11 Australia Jack Doohan United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 48'43.587 7.573
12 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 48'44.041 8.027
13 Belgium Amaury Cordeel Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 48'45.011 8.997
14 France Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 48'45.304 9.290
15 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 46'36.325 1 Lap
16 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 46'36.598 1 Lap
17 Japan Marino Sato United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 46'37.164 1 Lap
18 Turkey Cem Bolukbasi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 46'37.229 1 Lap
19 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 48'46.667 1 Lap
20 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 40'44.593 3 Laps
  Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 5 laps  
  Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 8 laps  
View full results
shares
comments
F2 Baku: Vips claims pole after Iwasa crash red flags session
Previous article

F2 Baku: Vips claims pole after Iwasa crash red flags session
Next article

F2 Baku: Hauger takes first feature win after crash for Vips

F2 Baku: Hauger takes first feature win after crash for Vips
Megan White More
Megan White
F2 Britain: Sargeant takes first series win in Silverstone feature race Silverstone
FIA F2

F2 Britain: Sargeant takes first series win in Silverstone feature race

F3 Britain: Leclerc fends off O'Sullivan, Bearman for feature race win Silverstone
FIA F3

F3 Britain: Leclerc fends off O'Sullivan, Bearman for feature race win

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus
FIA F2

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

Latest news

F2 Britain: Sargeant takes first series win in Silverstone feature race
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Britain: Sargeant takes first series win in Silverstone feature race

F2 Britain: Doohan takes maiden win in wet sprint race
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Britain: Doohan takes maiden win in wet sprint race

F2 Britain: Sargeant beats Vesti at Silverstone for maiden series pole
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Britain: Sargeant beats Vesti at Silverstone for maiden series pole

Horner: Red Bull made "very strong statement" by sacking Vips
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull made "very strong statement" by sacking Vips

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Plus

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Autosport how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver explains how he's improved amid some difficult years, and shares his dreams of ending his nation's absence from the F1 grid

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Plus

The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022 Plus

The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022

With a disappointing 2021 season behind him, Frederik Vesti makes the move up to FIA Formula 2 with a reinvigorated sense of determination. Could this finally be the breakthrough year for the talented Mercedes junior?

FIA F2
Mar 14, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart Plus

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Autosport picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Plus

How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented an F2 rookie’s American F1 dream Plus

The hardships that haven’t dented an F2 rookie’s American F1 dream

Faced with no options for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dreams looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him an F1 junior berth and a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Autosport how his transformative season has affected both his personality and his future

FIA F2
Jan 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.