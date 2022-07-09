Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Red Bull Ring Race report

F2 Austria: Armstrong wins sprint race from Pourchaire

Marcus Armstrong led from lights-to-flag to seal his second FIA Formula 2 win of the season in Austria, holding off a fierce challenge from an under-investigation Theo Pourchaire.

Megan White
By:
F2 Austria: Armstrong wins sprint race from Pourchaire

Hitech's Armstrong started on pole, getting a good start before taking a commanding lead in Saturday’s sprint race.

Pourchaire kept the leader in his sights for the whole race, never dropping more than two seconds behind, but Armstrong kept consistent pace to take the win.

He had built a 1.2s lead by lap six, holding off the ART driver through a virtual safety car before extending the gap out front to almost two seconds by lap 19.

Armstrong crossed the line a second ahead of the Frenchman, who faced a post-race investigation for exceeding track limits.

However, Pourchaire was later cleared of any wrongdoing as his third track limits violation was accidentally registered twice.

A statement read: "Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that the third track limit violation of the driver was inadvertently displayed twice on the messaging screen, bringing the total count to four, but in fact the driver had only left the track on three occasions."

Pourchaire faced a battle of his own, with Jack Doohan taking third place at Turn 3 on the first lap before setting his sights on second.

He was able to hold off the charging Doohan, building the gap to 1.2s, but the Virtuosi driver clawed back time and was just 0.7s behind by the chequered flag.

Carlin’s Liam Lawson stalled on the grid at the start of the formation lap, forcing him to start the race from the pitlane.

Liam Lawson, Carlin

Liam Lawson, Carlin

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

With Armstrong streaking off from the startline, Doohan closed on Richard Verschoor (Trident), taking the position at Turn 3 before championship leader Felipe Drugovich followed him through.

Further back, Frederik Vesti moved up to ninth, with Logan Sargeant taking seventh from Amaury Cordeel.

Verschoor, Vips, Sargeant and Ayumu Iwasa were embroiled in an intense battle for fifth by lap six, with the Hitech man emerging in front to take the place, having started ninth.

Drugovich remained in Doohan’s DRS zone by lap eight, but a virtual safety car prompted by Lawson stopping at Turn 3 on lap 12 neutralised the field, the Carlin driver crawling back to the pits to retire.

Pourchaire was shown the black and white flag for track limits on lap 15 while running 1.4s behind the leader, while Doohan had built up 1.9s to Drugovich.

By lap 19, the gap from Armstrong to Pourchaire was almost two seconds, with 1.3s from him to Doohan and another 3s to Drugovich in fourth.

Four laps later, Doohan was just 0.5s behind the Frenchman, holding his position to the line. 

A late retirement came from Campos Racing sub Roberto Merhi, who replaces Ralph Boschung while he suffers from neck pain.

Vips finished in fifth, with Verschoor and Sargeant in sixth and seventh. Iwasa, who faces an investigation for forcing off Sargeant, took eighth, with Enzo Fittipaldi and Dennis Hauger rounding of the top ten.

Feature race polesitter Vesti was handed a five-second penalty for exceeding track limits after having been shown the black and white flag on lap nine. He would have finished ninth, but dropped to 12th with his penalty.

F2 Austria: Full sprint race results

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap
1 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP 28  
2 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 28 1.000
3 Australia Jack Doohan United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 28 2.100
4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 28 5.000
5 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 28 11.900
6 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 28 14.800
7 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 28 15.200
8 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 28 15.800
9 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 28 17.500
10 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 28 19.300
11 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 28 21.600
12 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 28 22.000
13 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 28 31.700
14 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 28 34.500
15 France Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 28 38.600
16 Belgium Amaury Cordeel Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 28 40.100
17 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 28 40.200
18 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 28 53.500
19 Spain Roberto Merhi Spain Campos Racing 26  
  Turkey Cem Bolukbasi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 23  
  New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 11  
  Japan Marino Sato United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 2  
View full results
