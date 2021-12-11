Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Abu Dhabi News

F2 Abu Dhabi: Piastri crowned champion as Daruvala wins first sprint

By:

Oscar Piastri wrapped up the Formula 2 Championship with two races of the season remaining after finishing third in the opening sprint race won by Jehan Daruvala in Abu Dhabi.

F2 Abu Dhabi: Piastri crowned champion as Daruvala wins first sprint

The Prema driver produced yet another impressive drive to climb from 10th to third, which was more than enough to secure the title early.

Piastri’s rookie year F2 title success is his third consecutive championship after winning the 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup crown (now known as Formula Regional European Championship) and the FIA Formula 3 title last year.

While the Australian enjoyed championship glory thanks to a 10th podium of the season, Daruvala managed to hold off Felipe Drugovich by 2.079 seconds to score a second victory of 2021.

After losing the final podium spot to his team-mate, Robert Shwartzman came home in fourth behind champion Piastri.

Reversed-grid polesitter Daruvala made a perfect getaway to lead the field into Turn 1 while Dan Ticktum, who started alongside the Red Bull junior, bogged down and dropped to fourth by the first turn.

Behind, Piastri made a rapid start from 10th to emerge in sixth behind Prema team-mate Shwartzman.

Drugovich pursued leader Daruvala closely on the opening lap, challenging the Indian at Turn 5.

Shwartzman was next to make a move on lap three when he overtook Ticktum for fourth at the Turn 6-7 chicane. Piastri followed his team-mate through on the British driver moments later.

At the front, Daruvala continued to come under pressure from Drugovich with less than a second separating the Carlin and UNI-Virtuosi drivers.

 

As this battle was playing out, Shwartzman continued to be the driver on the move as he caught and passed Liam Lawson for third. A lap later Piastri managed to take fourth from Lawson at the chicane once again.

The Prema pair soon found themselves on the back of the Drugovich and Daruvala battle for the lead as the race approached half distance.

Drugovich attempted to pass Daruvala with the pair going side-by-side for several corners before the latter was able to shut the door and preserve the lead.

That proved to be Drugovich’s only chance as Daruvala managed to get a second wind and was able to pull clear of the Brazilian, who feel into the clutches of Shwartzman.

With four laps remaining, Piastri was not to be denied a podium as he managed to slip by Shwartzman for third at the Turn 6-7 chicane.

In the end, Daruvala took the chequered flag from Drugovich and Piastri with Shwartzman in fourth.

Lawson came home in fifth ahead of Ticktum, Theo Pourchaire and Guanyu Zhou.

The top 10 was rounded out by Ralph Boschung and Marcus Armstrong, with Jack Doohan slipping outside of the top 10 into 11th spot.

The race ran largely without incident with the returning Richard Verschoor and Jake Hughes the only retirements.

Formula 2 is back for its second sprint race of the weekend after Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying at 1845 local time (1445 GMT).

F2 Abu Dhabi sprint race 1 results - 23 laps

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin -  
2 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 2.000 2.000
3 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 2.900 2.900
4 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 3.500 3.500
5 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 11.200 11.200
6 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom Carlin 12.900 12.900
7 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 14.100 14.100
8 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 15.500 15.500
9 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 17.000 17.000
10 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France DAMS 17.500 17.500
11 Australia Jack Doohan Netherlands MP Motorsport 18.500 18.500
12 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 19.200 19.200
13 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Italy Trident 22.200 22.200
14 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 29.900 29.900
15 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 32.000 32.000
16 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 32.600 32.600
17 Switzerland Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 37.000 37.000
18 Italy Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab 48.900 48.900
19 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 54.300 54.300
20 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 1'43.500 1'43.500
  United Kingdom Jake Hughes HWA Racelab 4 laps  
  Netherlands Richard Verschoor Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 12 laps  
View full results
