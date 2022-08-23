Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Is winning in Super Formula really easier than in F2?
FIA F2 / Spa News

Boschung to attempt FIA Formula 2 return in Belgium

Ralph Boschung will attempt to make his FIA Formula 2 return at the Belgian Grand Prix, having sat out the last three rounds due to injury.

Megan White
By:
Boschung to attempt FIA Formula 2 return in Belgium

The Campos Racing driver has suffered with facet syndrome this season, causing him neck pain, which first forced him to withdraw from the Barcelona round in May after practice.

He attempted to drive in Monaco and took part in both practice and qualifying before withdrawing from the event.

Despite returning in Baku, finishing ninth in the feature race, he withdrew from the Silverstone round after qualifying before sitting out the Red Bull Ring, Paul Ricard and Hungaroring meetings.

The team announced ahead of this weekend's round at Spa that he will return to racing in place of former Formula 1 driver Roberto Merhi, who had taken over while Boschung was injured.

Boschung said: "It's good to be back. It's been the toughest times of my career lately but I'm happy I can try to race again in Spa.

"Of course, I will know once I drive how the neck will react, so I will remain cautiously optimistic.

"Campos deserve great results as we have shown at the beginning of the season so I will do my best in order to achieve this."

Before his injury, Boschung took a podium at Imola, finishing third in the feature race.

Ralph Boschung, Campos Racing

Ralph Boschung, Campos Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Merhi took a stunning podium at the Red Bull Ring, crossing the line second before a track limits penalty demoted him to fifth. Post-race penalties for Richard Verschoor and Jehan Daruvala then promoted him back up to third.

His team-mate Olli Caldwell will be absent this weekend, courtesy of a ban after receiving 12 penalty points this season, and will be replaced by Lirim Zendeli.

Team Principal Adrian Campos said: "We are very happy to have Ralph back behind the wheel of his MoonMobile Dallara. We hope that he is physically fit and can achieve good results.

"After the latest penalty imposed by the FIA, unfortunately, we will not be able to have Olli with us this weekend.

"Lirim will take his place and I wish him a good weekend.

"We know that he has been away from the competition this year but we hope that he can adapt quickly to the single-seater and that, with the help of the whole team, we can achieve a positive weekend in terms of results."

shares
comments
Is winning in Super Formula really easier than in F2?
Previous article

Is winning in Super Formula really easier than in F2?
Megan White More
Megan White
Zhou impressed by unity between F1 drivers over big issues
Formula 1

Zhou impressed by unity between F1 drivers over big issues

Correa plans belated ELMS LMP2 debut with Prema after injury layoff
European Le Mans

Correa plans belated ELMS LMP2 debut with Prema after injury layoff

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus
FIA F2

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Latest news

Boschung to attempt FIA Formula 2 return in Belgium
FIA F2 FIA F2

Boschung to attempt FIA Formula 2 return in Belgium

Ralph Boschung will attempt to make his FIA Formula 2 return at the Belgian Grand Prix, having sat out the last three rounds due to injury.

Is winning in Super Formula really easier than in F2?
Super Formula Super Formula

Is winning in Super Formula really easier than in F2?

Super Formula has had an unusual number of first-time winners recently, and one of those caused a stir by suggesting that scoring a victory in Formula 2 was a harder achievement. But is that really the case?

F2 driver Caldwell gets one-round ban for Spa
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 driver Caldwell gets one-round ban for Spa

Formula 2 driver Olli Caldwell will miss the next round of the championship after being handed a race ban for reaching 12 penalty points as a result of a track limits breach in Hungary.

F2 Hungary: Pourchaire reignites title battle with feature race victory
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Hungary: Pourchaire reignites title battle with feature race victory

Theo Pourchaire clinched FIA Formula 2 feature race victory in Hungary to reignite the title battle with Felipe Drugovich.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Plus

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Autosport how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver explains how he's improved amid some difficult years, and shares his dreams of ending his nation's absence from the F1 grid

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Plus

The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022 Plus

The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022

With a disappointing 2021 season behind him, Frederik Vesti makes the move up to FIA Formula 2 with a reinvigorated sense of determination. Could this finally be the breakthrough year for the talented Mercedes junior?

FIA F2
Mar 14, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart Plus

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Autosport picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.