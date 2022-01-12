Bolukbasi makes jump into F2 with Charouz for 2022

Bolukbasi makes the step up from the Euroformula Open championship, where he finished fifth overall in the standings with the Van Amersfoort Racing team, which also joins F2 for this season.

The Turkish driver made a one-off Formula Renault Eurocup appearance at Hockenheim in 2019, but turned his attentions to single-seater racing full-time from 2021, competing in Euroformula and the F3 Asian Championship.

Ahead of his first year in F2, Bolukbasi says he anticipates a "long and demanding year" as he gets acquainted with the Dallara F2/18 machinery.

“I’m really, really happy to join Charouz Racing System for the FIA Formula 2 2022 season," Bolukbasi said.

"I worked so hard to get an opportunity like this and first of all, I want to thank Charouz for putting their trust in me, I’ll do my very best to honour it.

"I obviously can’t wait to get in the car for the testing sessions, after my first taste of an old GP2 car later last year. It’s as close as you can get to a Formula 1 car and I’m fully determined to give my 110% to learn how to master it and prove my potential as a driver.

"I also can’t wait to start working with the team, the season ahead is gonna be very long and demanding and establishing the best possible relationship with all the guys is going to be crucial for the final outcome."

Bolukbasi began his career in karting, but moved into esports and later signed with the Fernando Alonso-affiliated G2 Esports FA Racing.

He also drove for Toro Rosso in the F1 Esports series from 2017 to 2019, before moving into real-world racing.

Turkish sportscar outfit Borusan Otomotiv Motorsport signed Bolukbasi to its GT4 European Series team for 2019, partnering Ibrahim Okyay for four races.

Bolukbasi remained with the team for 2020, where he and Yagiz Gedik finished second overall in the Pro-Am championship.

After finishing ninth in F3 Asia, Bolukbasi did the second half of the Euroformula season with VAR, winning first time out at the Hungaroring to later finish fifth overall in the standings.

He continued with VAR in the F2 post-season test at Abu Dhabi, driving in the third and final day after taking over duties from Jake Hughes.